Frankville man charged with child pornography

FRANKVILLE: The RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit said it has charged a 36-year-old Frankville man for child pornography offences.

According to an RCMP press release issued today, investigators arrested the accused without incident and searched a Frankville home on Jan. 21 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

The accused has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of distribution of child pornography, the RCMP said, noting that he appeared in court and was released on conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on Mar. 3, the RCMP said.

The release from the RCMP went on to note that it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography in Nova Scotia, meaning that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police. Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act. The RCMP said it encourages citizens to be a voice for victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at: www.cybertip.ca.

