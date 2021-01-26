GUYSBOROUGH: At their request, councillors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) were able to question representatives with Emergency Health Services (EHS) about local service.

Attending via Zoom, Derek Leblanc and Phil Stewart entertained questions on a number of the issues during the regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 20.

Councillors requested the meeting in November after deputy warden Janet Peitzsche brought up a situation in which a patient at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso suffered a ruptured appendix while they waited for seven hours for transportation to St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts indicated it was shocking EHS doesn’t have minimum response times.

“What it comes right down to is we’re playing Russian roulette,” Pitts said. “The gun is going to go off one of these times.”

Councillors were looking for some assurances that wait times for both 911 response and hospital transfers would be reduced.

However, they were told there are too many “complexities,” or variables, involved to commit to a timeframe, and in return, officials with EHS don’t recommend people taking individuals to the hospital themselves in times of emergency.

The warden suggested the two directives don’t add up, especially after hearing about the recent incident.

“That is totally unacceptable, yet they turn around, and if an individual is in dire distress or whatever, they do not want you transporting that individual to the hospital on your own,” Pitts said. “What other alternative do you have; call heaven? Totally unacceptable.”

He said taxpayers are receiving a sub-standard service, and council is not pleased with the answers they received from the EHS representatives.

The next step, Pitts advised, is to go to their provincial counterparts with their concerns highlighting the scarcity of ambulance service throughout the MODG.

Also, councillors passed a motion to send a letter to the Nova Scotia Health Authority, and other provincial officials, asking them to step in.

“We want a minimum level of service within MODG and surrounding areas,” Pitts added. “That’s not too much to ask for.”