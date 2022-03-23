Fraser, Kelloway laud Zelensky’s address to parliament

STRAIT AREA: Sean Fraser says he found it moving to witness Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s virtual address to Parliament.

The Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP was referring to Zelensky’s appeal last week for Canada to provide more support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s attack on the country.

“As a Member of Parliament, there are things that stick with you,” Fraser said. “This is one of those moments. What is extraordinary to me is to see his leadership, to see someone take a stand to defend Ukraine and to defend the principles of sovereign integrity and the right of people to chart their destiny. It’s been a remarkable experience for the last few days and the last few months.”

Fraser said Zelensky did not hesitate to distinguish the relative tranquility of Canadians and the extreme peril of Ukrainians.

“What struck me was how he drew the analogy between cities in Ukraine being bombed and the safety of our communities,” he said. “To see how he expressed gratitude and the desire for Canadians to do more will inspire me and my colleagues to help to defend Ukrainians.”

He said he has admired the singularity of purpose shown by his fellow MPs on the Ukraine file.

“To see every party line up in support of Ukraine is a rare moment in Canadian politics,” he said.

Fraser also commented on word he’s received that he’s been banned from Russia, something he hesitates to equate as a badge of honour.

“What I hope to wear as a badge of honour is to have helped good people,” he said.

Fraser said Canadians have to make sure they do all they can as a country and government to help Ukrainians defend themselves and cope with the attacks that have begun to spread beyond the main battlegrounds in the south, east and north to the western area that borders several countries.

His whirlwind week began with a morning business briefing on March 14 at the Pictou County Wellness Centre, where he shared how local people can respond to the crisis in Ukraine.

“People have been asking how they can help,” he said. “We wanted to create a conversation on how people in the community can help.”

He noted how 80 per cent of Ukrainians coming to Canada want open work permits, which means they can work for any employer who wants to hire them.

His itinerary included attending the 2022 edition of a gala in Halifax on Friday celebrating the most inspiring immigrants in Atlantic Canada. He said the gala underscored the value of increased immigration locally and throughout the region.

“It was important to hear stories of how people are making major contributions and giving back to their communities,” he said. “It’s clear to me we need more people to help businesses and all of us recover from the effects of COVID-19, to shine a light on these people and make it a habit of welcoming people from other parts of the world. It will serve us well in the long term.”

Fraser also attended the official launch last Thursday of Canada’s special immigration program allowing Ukrainian immigrants to live and work in Canada for up to three years. He said the Ukrainian response to the offer has been overwhelming.

He said some 20,000 Ukrainians have already applied to the program that was expedited as the war in Ukraine intensified.

“These are people applying to come to Canada,” he said. “There’s an interest in not just coming here but to take advantage of the work policy.”

He said local people need to be ready when Ukrainians arrive in Nova Scotia.

“They’re going to need support,” he said. “They will go where they choose to go, and we don’t know how many to expect to arrive in Pictou County.”

Besides the gala in Halifax, Fraser had stops in Mississauga and Calgary. The latter stop was to be among those greeting the most recent arrival of people fleeing Afghanistan.

Fraser was also among those who played a pickup game of soccer in Calgary with some of the new arrivals.

“To be on a soccer field, they were more able to be themselves,” he said. “It’s such a neat thing – you’re focused on a good pass and they’re able to forget about their circumstances for a while.”

He also mentioned walking in downtown Calgary when an Afghan man approached him. They talked, and the Afghan departed, and brought back a group Afghan people to continue the conversation.

Fraser responded to word that Ukrainians are being processed faster than non-European immigrants by emphasizing the advantages Ukrainians have by coming to Canada with the option of joining existing Ukrainian communities, such as those in Halifax and Sydney. He said Afghans and Syrians entering Canada are staying.

“We know they are people who will not be returning home,” he said. “Ukrainians want to go home when it is safe for them.”

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway was in the House of Commons for Zelensky’s address, and called it “sobering.”

“It was a moment in time, I was there physically. Very powerful in terms of everything that he said; the reality on the ground, in terms of Ukraine, the impact that the conflict is having on him, cabinet, and every day Ukrainians. And also his request for ongoing support and more support,” he recounted. “I know each MP took away and have been thinking non-stop since, in terms of what’s been done, what can be done.”

The local MP confirmed he has also been banned from Russia, after an edict came down from the Kremlin on March 16.

“As I was leaving the chamber, after the speech, I was notified that there are a number of us that were on the black list, which basically means you’re not wanted in Russia, you’re not allowed to come to Russia. I was one of those MPs on the list, there are other that were as well, on the government side, on the opposition side,” he said. The fact that I’m banned, and other MPs are banned, I think, illustrates the importance, across party lines, that we all have a common goal and this is to end this war and to ensure that Ukraine maintains its sovereign nature.”

Kelloway said, along with their President, each Ukrainian is an inspirational leader.

“I was struck by, just his strength of character, which is indicative of the Ukraine people. As easy as it is to say ‘strength of character,’ it’s different to demonstrate it, especially at a time when you’re world is falling apart, and everything around you seems bleak,” he noted. “The Ukrainian people are forging ahead; mothers, daughter, brothers, sisters, and the president as well.”

While the Ukraine PM mentioned that Canada’s leadership efforts are needed and appreciated, Kelloway added the government will continue to help.

“As this conflict continues, the government will adapt its measures, accelerate others, in terms of giving people an opportunity, if they so choose, to leave Ukraine, to come to Canada, but also there are other things that we’re doing around humanitarian efforts, loans, and also we’ve provided lethal force weapons as well,” said Kelloway.