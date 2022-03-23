ARICHAT: After public disputes in two volunteer fire departments, the municipality is trying to find solutions.

During Monday night’s regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council recommended that the municipal Fire Services Committee discuss governance at its next meeting after controversies arose in the Isle Madame and L’Ardoise volunteer fire departments.

“We’ve all been made aware that there’s been some conflict in a couple of fire departments over the last number of months,” she told council. “It’s been brought to my attention that leaders within the departments don’t sometimes, or often, have strong policies to rely on when dealing with contentious issues. I know I’ve fielded questions from the community about council’s role to intervene in some situations.”

Mombourquette said the Municipal Government Act allows the municipality to work with, and assist groups to provide fire service through “implied agreement” between council and each department.

Departments are independently run, not entities of the municipality, but the warden said fiscal accountability is required from them since they are funded through the municipality.

“Council, in the past, hasn’t made it a practice to get involved in the day-to-day operations of its departments. There are simply too many of them for that to be sustainable, I think, nor is it our place,” Mombouquette said.

To help take the pressure off some departments, Mombourquette said there are opportunities to provide resources on best practices, and outline roles and responsibilities.

“Fire departments are complex organizations to run. You’re managing volunteers, your managing buildings, a fleet of vehicles, all at the same time, all while putting out fires,” the warden noted. “It wouldn’t necessarily mean that the governance structure in each department must look the same but it must be based on best practices. The problem with good governance is that you don’t know that your policies are not up to snuff until it’s too late.”

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson suggested governance be discussed by the fire services committee.

“Then take a bit of direction from the departments in terms of where they see us providing support, or if they see us needing to do that,” she proposed. “I also know that many departments have a very different governance structure; some have boards of directors, and then they have their operating members, and some they combine those together. Some have lots of policies, and some don’t have any.”

Pointing to “upsets” in the departments, District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon, who is also the chair of the board of directors for the Isle Madame Volunteer Fire Department, said both departments want to continue functioning independently.

“Each fire department is accountable to the county already with the stipulations that we have in place in our policies,” he responded. “I believe both departments followed proper protocol. Both departments went through their board of directors. Both departments (sought) possible legal advice, and took whatever measures had to be taken.”

Council’s other fire service committee members, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson, said he “never heard” governance come up at meetings since funding continues to be a major issue for several departments “struggling to survive.”

Sampson said the new Volunteer Fire Department Payment and Reporting Policy can eliminate miscommunication.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson agreed the new policy can help address the “turmoil” in the departments.

“This annual reporting checklist and the breakdown of how the finances are distributed, I think that’s a big step forward, as long as people are all on the same page when it comes to this policy and are aware of this policy,” Samson said.

Diggdon agreed to add governance to the agenda for the next Fire Services Committee meeting.