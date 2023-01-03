Fraser reflects on year’s events, serving Central Nova

By: Steve Goodwin

Pictou Advocate

NEW GLASGOW: The privilege of serving Canadians, including those in Pictou County and the rest of Central Nova, is a dominating one for Sean Fraser.

Fraser, who is minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, says he appreciates the opportunities he has in public service.

“It has been an extraordinary opportunity to serve, to take on more responsibilities,” he said. “There’s a lot of work to do.”

Fraser highlighted a number of measures that he says has helped Canadians and those in Pictou County cope with the rising cost of living. They include cash supplements for children’s dental care, replacing fuel oil heating with heat pumps, reducing child care by half, increasing Old Age Security benefits by 10 per cent for seniors ages 75 and older, extending Employment Insurance benefits to 26 weeks from 15, supporting affordable housing, and waiving the interest on student loans, which they will not need to start paying off until they are earning at least $40,000.

“My focus is still on people in the interim in need of support,” he said. “It’s obviously got the attention of the federal government. I know we’re on the right track but we need to do more.”

Immigration has remained a way to spirit to Canada those people living with strife and the opportunities it has provided new Canadians and employers, he said.

“It’s been extraordinary across Canada and here at home,” he said, while noting how Pictou County and the rest of Atlantic Canada has tripled its share of immigrants. “We’re seeing more young people and more people arriving than leaving. Employers are on a better footing because of the record growth. To see the community so welcoming is incredible.”

Fraser also focused on the local infrastructure projects that include water and storm sewer work in local towns. There is also funding for the library in New Glasgow and for the Cultural Hub that includes a new library attached to a renovated deCoste Centre.

He touched on the recent announcement to provide high-speed internet to more people in Pictou County and throughout the province, and how it finally became a priority for the federal government.

“When we campaigned in 2015, we didn’t campaign on high-speed internet,” he said. “It’s one of the most substantial investments in Pictou County.”

The impact of post-tropical storm Fiona is still being felt, and Fraser says he’s aware how people will need to get used to and prepare for similar extreme weather events. He noted the estimated $1-billion bill the storm inflicted on Atlantic Canada alone.

“This is like nothing we’ve seen,” he said. “I feel it will take place far more often. It’s something we need to address, but we’ve seen communities come together in extraordinary ways.”

Fraser continues to be optimistic that the government can help people in need in significant ways and remain fiscally responsible.

He noted how Canada continues to outperform other G7 countries.

As for 2023, Fraser is looking for the economy to get past the worst consequences of the pandemic and inflation and ease the strain on people’s lives.

“I see some relief as inflation stabilizes” he said. “To have a more robust economy in the province is good to see. It’s a very exciting time to be in the community.”