Funding for patient transfers will take pressure off paramedics: MLAs

HALIFAX: The MLAs for Inverness and Antigonish said additional funding to transfer Nova Scotians between health care facilities will free up ambulances and paramedics.

On Oct. 7, the provincial government announced that new staff and more vehicles will be added to the patient transfer unit fleet. Also, the province said a new vehicle will be added to the medical transport service in Sydney, and the service will expand to offer province-wide coverage by the end of the year.

“These changes will free up ambulances and paramedics to focus more on providing the emergency care Nova Scotians need,” said Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson. “These are the kinds of solutions we heard from many front-line health care staff and will help ensure we are using our resources more efficiently so Nova Scotians can get the care they need more quickly.”

The province said it will provide funding of $3.1 million annually to: add 28 new non-paramedic drivers; add five new vehicles to the existing fleet; and double the number of patient transfer hours per week.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster agreed that this will allow resources to be used for their primary duty.

“The more pressure that can be taken off the ambulance service, means the more responsive the ambulance service can be when there’s emergencies,” he stated.

According to the province, patient transfer units provide non-emergency transportation between health care facilities for patients who may require some level of monitoring or care during transport. The changes mean the units will be staffed with one Emergency Health Services (EHS) employee who is a driver and one EHS paramedic who provides care, the province said. They said if multiple patients are transported, two EHS paramedics and a driver will staff the unit.

MacMaster told The Reporter transfers are being done entirely by paramedics.

“You actually have people who are newly hired and dedicated to drive ambulances for patient transfers,” he explained. “The person that’s driving the ambulance is no longer a paramedic, and that frees that paramedic up to be available to do actual paramedic work in response to emergencies.”

The Inverness MLA said ambulance response times area major concern in his constituency and across rural Nova Scotia, a problem he said, which is not the fault of paramedics, but due to “chronic underfunding” of the service for too long.

“We’re hearing about ambulances from our own region having to travel up to Dartmouth to respond to calls,” he said. “Of course when they do, that takes the ambulance out of our community. One of the reasons why is ambulances are waiting outside of emergency rooms; they’re backed up. It’s a multi-layered problem.”

The province said it will also spend $1.9 million annually to operate an additional eight vans with the medical transport service fleet to offer province-wide coverage. They expect vans will be in service in Cape Breton, New Glasgow, Truro, Yarmouth, Amherst and Antigonish by the end of December.

According to the province, medical transport service vehicles provide non-clinical transportation between health care facilities for several people at once, including those requiring wheelchair services. They are staffed with one EHS employee who operates the vehicle and is in contact with the EHS medical communication centre, they added.