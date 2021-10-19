ANTIGONISH: In her report on the RK MacDonald Nursing Home during the Municipality of the County of Antigonish’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 12, Councillor Mary MacLellan provided an update on the search for a new CEO.

The former CEO, Michelle Thompson, who is now the provincial minister for health and wellness, was elected in the recent provincial election, unseating former health minister and Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey.

MacLellan, who is the chair of the nursing home’s board of directors, explained there was a total of 16 applications for the position. Along with several local candidates and a few from across Canada, she said one of the applicants came as far away as India.

“And after they were reviewed there were four that were decided to be given interviews,” she said. “Those interviews are going to be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 28, and that’s when the decision will be made on who’ll be the new CEO.”

MacLellan indicated along with a candidate from Ontario and one from Manitoba, there were two local people who were finalists for the job as well.

Following the meeting, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters it’s good to see the process is moving along fairly quickly, having the position now being narrowed down to only four people.

“Obviously the best person will be selected at the end of the day,” McCarron said. “But they went through a rigorous and extensive search and we’re relying on that process to deliver another good CEO for the RK MacDonald Nursing Home.”