PORT HAWKESBURY: During the regular monhtly council meeting on February 4, Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton provided councillors with an update on the Cape Breton Gateway project.

Referencing a meeting she had with Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines and his senior staff, Chisholm-Beaton said she asked what the plans were for the Port Hastings Rotary going forward and if it was included within the province’s five-year infrastructure plans.

“Minister Hines did confirm the potential replacement of that rotary is within the five-year infrastructure plan,” she explained. “And that [the] potential replacement is looking like a $5 million development.”

To spread the word and gain interest for collaboration on the project, Chisholm-Beaton has made presentations with Victoria County, Inverness County, Richmond County, Potlotek First Nation, Cape Breton Regional Municipality, and the Unama’ki Chiefs.

When asked about the possibility of looking at and including different means of transportation in the gateway project by Deputy Mayor Blaine MacQuarrie, the mayor responded that, right now, the primary focus would be on the Strait of Canso Gateway as the initial project.

“But I foresee some conversations being had certainly in regard to all of our transportation assets that are on our island,” Chisholm-Beaton said. “Including transportation assets that are incomplete at this point. In regard to rail, I do think there will be a desire to have conversations around that piece.”

Chisholm-Beaton also suggested the desire of working with the DTIR to collaborate on a broader project for Cape Breton’s Gateway about which the minister and his senior staff were very much open.

“Unama’ki has a world-class designation as a tourism destination but we do not have a world-class gateway welcoming,” she said. “We see the stars aligning at this point in time to seek out a broader project.”

For more on the gateway project, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/mayor-promotes-strait-of-canso-causeway-gateway-project-to-inverness-council/.