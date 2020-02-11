Mulgrave gets help from the RCMP in pushing for intersection upgrades

MULGRAVE: The Mayor of Mulgrave says the town is making progress on addressing the ongoing issues at Exit 40, the intersection that leads to the community, from Highway 104.

During the monthly regular meeting on February 3, town council brought to the attention of Port Hawkesbury RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. David Morin the situation at the Aulds Cove Big Stop, where trucks are driving through the opposite turning lane to get into the gas station.

As a show of support, Morin said the local detachment would send a letter of support to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

Mayor Ralph Hadley indicated they’re still waiting for action from the province.

“I think that will help with the RCMP too now aware of it,” Hadley said. “That will push it along a lot quicker.”

Hadley explained transportation minister and Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines advised him a traffic study had been completed and it determined there was a problem there.

“They got several options, according to what he had told me,” Hadley said. “So I think within the next month, we’ll have a handle on what the problem is and how they’re going to rectify the problem.”

Despite a number of close calls, Hadley added he hopes no accidents occur before a solution is remedied. For more on the intersection, check out: