HALIFAX: The provincial government announced that people can gather in larger groups, events can now have more attendees and playgrounds are open.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, announced today, changes to gathering limits given Nova Scotia’s low rates of COVID-19.

“We’ve now had well over a week with no new cases of COVID-19 and low rates for the last several weeks. That is thanks to Nova Scotians who have been following public health protocols,” said Premier McNeil. “Our aim is to safely open as much of the economy and our province as we can so that Nova Scotians and the business community can have a good summer. The core measures of social distancing and good hygiene that have kept case numbers low will stay in place. But effective today, household bubbles are down and gathering limits are up.”

People can now gather in groups of up to 10 without physical distancing. People in a group are not required to be exclusive but they are strongly encouraged to maintain a consistent group.

This is especially important for Nova Scotians who are more at risk of complications from COVID-19. This change replaces the concept of family household bubbles.

Gatherings of up to 50 will now be allowed but people must observe physical distancing of two metres or six feet.

The larger gathering limit of 50 applies to social events, faith gatherings, sports and physical activity, weddings and funerals, and arts and culture events like theatre performances, dance recitals, festivals, and concerts.

Businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing can have no more than 10 people on their premises at a time.

Effective today, playgrounds can start reopening. Municipalities and other owners of playgrounds will need time to prepare them for reopening so Nova Scotians should not expect them to be open immediately.

“We’re providing a new option for close social interaction because it’s important for our well-being, but everybody needs to make decisions that take into consideration the risks, their own circumstances, and how they help keep everyone safe,” said Dr. Strang. “It’s important that we all continue physical distancing as much as possible, good hand hygiene, cough etiquette, staying home if you’re sick and making informed decisions about the groups and activities we choose to join.”