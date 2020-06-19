Local demonstrations joined the global call for change in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody last month in Minnesota.

On June 5, Sasha Repko and her brother Talen walked from Auld’s Cove to Port Hawkesbury in a peaceful protest calling for the end of racism and to reaffirm that all black lives matter.

Talen said many motorists demonstrated their support and said he joined his sister because “nine minutes of strangulation is just way too much.”

Talen said his priorities surround ending police brutality with stricter polices and demilitarization.

Sasha, who organized the protest, felt she had to tell people that it’s not okay to kill a black person for no reason, instead people need to show each other love and respect, and end racism.

Upon arriving in Port Hawkesbury, the Repkos were greeted by supporters at the Subway on Reeves Street.

In Antigonish on June 6, approximately 3,500 peaceful protestors gathered to kneel at Columbus Field for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the same length of time an ex-Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd’s neck May 25, which ultimately led to his death.

Demonstrators then filled the streets as they marched down Main Street, throughout the downtown core, before heading back to Columbus Field.

Addressing the rally, Jennifer Desmond, who has roots in the historical black community of Upper Big Tracadie and is an advocate for black youth, said as a mother of six beautiful, black children, she came in honour of their lives and many other black lives.

Desmond told the crowd she is “hurt” with feelings of anger, rage and fear. She said racism is a “deadly virus” that causes damage, not only physically, but psychologically as well, and it has been killing her people.

Desmond said it’s important to acknowledge the institutionalized racism that is engraved in the fabric of society, in systems such as education, health, justice and politics. She said authentic change cannot take place until people stand up speak out and help dismantle these systems.

Along with those feelings, Desmond said she has hope things will get better.

A community rally against racism took place on June 13 at the grounds of Mabou Arena.

Rally participants heard from African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaq leaders from Cape Breton about the realities of racism and how to help end it.

Speakers included We’koqma’q Elder and We’koqma’q First Nation band councillor Steven Googoo, who helped spearhead the red tape campaign to raise awareness of racism in minor hockey, along with community activists Darnell Kirton and Selah Best from Whitney Pier.

Rally organizer Kate Beaton said it’s important to acknowledge that racism exists in local communities.

While the Mabou rally was just one of a number of events taking place across Canada and around the world demanding an end to police violence against Black Americans, Beaton notes, it is important to be aware that systemic, environmental, and individual incidents of racism continue to be all too prevalent.

Googoo said racism continues to be experienced by members of the Aboriginal community, pointing to racist taunts directed at First Nation hockey player Logan Prosper in Inverness County last winter, and “frequent hateful letters and reader comments” often seen in some local newspapers and on the Web sites of certain media outlets.

While the issue of racism is as important as any challenge facing humankind, the protests did observe public health recommendations and restrictions, including the wearing of masks and physical distancing.

In the case of Mabou, there was enough space to allow some attendees to remain in their vehicles, while organizers provided disposable masks.

That same day, a Black Lives Matter rally and march took place in Port Hawkesbury, beginning with music and speeches in the parking lot adjacent to the Provincial Building, then a march down Reeves Street.

To respect existing public health restrictions, organizers asked people to practice safe social distancing to wear a mask.

And although COVID-19 remains a threat, this was an important time for people to make their voices heard.

It goes without saying that all black lives matter, but it is even more important that action back up the talk and that this effort and the change it demands are not forgotten in coming weeks and months.

There are many ways to put good intentions and strong words into action, including community activism, spreading the message on social media, supporting or volunteering with groups that help marginalized communities, and other activities which help in the fight.

But even more importantly than demanding change from others, it is vital that everyone take a look in the mirror to see whether they harbour prejudices which are harmful to a vast segment of the population and contribute to a toxic culture.

During this introspection, people must also determine whether they have done all they can to call-out bad behaviour by law enforcement, or casual and blatant racism from others.

What are we doing to ensure that what happened last winter during a hockey game in Cheticamp never happens again? And, are people rebutting racist and culturally disrespectful letters and comments, or are they allowing them to go unchallenged? When we see a clear case of police brutality or clearly unfair treatment, do we get involved or do we ignore the problem as if it doesn’t exist?

Sure, the media has an obligation to prevent such garbage from being published, and it is only a small number of police officers who ruin it for the others, but if we don’t call-out racism and if good cops don’t speak up, it will continue.

If change is going to take place, it will take more than impressive marches and inspiring speeches, it requires the raising of mass consciousness so the mistakes of the past and present are not repeated in the future.