Gathering limits increased to 10, campgrounds allowed to re-open

HALIFAX: The province has increased gathering limits, campgrounds can open, but the state of emergency has been extended to June 14.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, announced today a new gathering limit of 10 and more steps toward reopening the province.

“Nova Scotians have done the hard work to flatten our curve and with that, we will soon be getting back to work, eating in restaurants, getting back to the gym and getting haircuts,” said Premier McNeil. “This next step to allow people to gather in slightly larger groups is good for our mental health and well being.”

The new gathering limit of 10 is effective immediately. Physical distancing of two metres or six feet is still required, except among members of the same household or family household bubble.

The limit is the same indoors and outdoors, with an exception for outdoor weddings and funeral services which can have 15 people.

The gathering limit applies to things like social gatherings, arts and culture activities like theatre performances and dance recitals, faith gatherings, and sports and physical activity. It also applies to businesses whose main function is gatherings, such as theatres, concerts, festivals and sporting activities, and to businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing.

Starting June 5, private campgrounds can open for all types of campers. They can only operate at 50 per cent capacity and must ensure public health protocols are followed including adequate distance between campsites.

Provincial campgrounds will open to Nova Scotians on June 15, with the reservation line opening June 8. They will operate at a reduced capacity to ensure a minimum of 20 feet between individual campsites.

Pools can start maintenance work to prepare for reopening, likely in time for summer.

Sleepover camps are not permitted this year.

“As we create more opportunities for Nova Scotians to regain some normalcy in their lives, it’s important that we all continue to take protective measures like good hand hygiene, cough etiquette and staying home if you’re sick,” said Dr. Strang. “It’s also important for people to think about their own health and circumstances in order to make good decisions about the activities they choose to do.”