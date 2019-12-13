Home Community Getting ready for Christmas at St. Mark’s United Church Community Getting ready for Christmas at St. Mark’s United Church By Mary Hankey - December 13, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Nora Langdon lit one of the Advent candles during the Christmas Celebration of Songs and Hanging of the Greens at St. Mark’s United Church in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary Hankey — Joyce Oliver led a service of songs and preparation for the Christmas season at St. Mark’s Church in Port Hawkesbury on December 4. Ten of John and Annamarie Langley’s grandchildren took part in getting St. Mark’s Church in Port Hawkesbury ready for the upcoming Christmas season. Choirs from St. David’s and St. Mark’s gathered at the church in Port Hawkesbury for an evening of song and preparation for the upcoming Christmas season. St. Mark’s celebrated the upcoming Christmas season with an evening of hymns, and the church was decorated to reflect the joy of the nativity. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Christmas Parade in Port Hawkesbury Community L’Arche Cape Breton’s ‘Drive Through Bethlehem’ Community Evergreen Seniors Club hosts Christmas Bazaar Community Port Hood’s Parade of Lights Community Noel Isle Madame in Arichat Community Compassionate Friends help those grieving a loss