Things are happening in Cape Breton-Unama’ki

The landscape of Cape Breton-Unama’ki is changing.

Innovative new businesses are appearing across the island, the international student population is growing at an unprecedented rate, and traditional industries such as seafood and tourism are experiencing renewed growth. There is a sense of optimism in the air.

With Cape Breton-Unama’ki attracting new interests from around the globe, new projects and new experiences, there is a need for more. Cape Breton-Unama’ki deserves better. Our population is declining, our tax rates are higher than other regions of the country, our young people are continuing to move away to find employment and there are tremendous barriers for underrepresented groups that prevent them from achieving their goals.

To overcome these challenges, everyone must work together.

The Cape Breton Partnership is Cape Breton-Unama’ki’s private sector-led economic development organization. We focus on three things; promoting our island as a great place to live and invest; growing a culture that values and celebrates creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship; and connecting entrepreneurs and companies to the resources they need to succeed.

That is why we are leading the development of an island-wide economic and population growth strategy to help our region work together to grow Cape Breton-Unama’ki. It is time to chart a new course for this creative island.

This strategy must be inclusive, it must have goals, and most importantly, it must be a vision for Cape Breton-Unama’ki that all communities support. This strategy will shape what we believe is a bright economic future for Cape Breton-Unama’ki.

The Cape Breton Partnership has engaged Group ATN Consulting Inc. to assist in preparing this strategy. Your participation is vital. We need your help, your opinions, and your perspectives.

The consultants have prepared a survey that can be found on the Cape Breton Partnership’s Web site: www.capebretonpartnership.com/growthstrategy. The survey takes no more than 15 minutes to complete and the information collected will inform our strategy.

It’s time to set a new course and to keep Cape Breton Island’s momentum growing. Have your say, complete the survey and contribute to Cape Breton – Unama’ki’s future.

Carla Arsenault

President and CEO

Cape Breton Partnership