Cabot Golf eyes West Mabou Beach Provincial Park for potential development

WEST MABOU: The company behind the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses is taking a third look at a potential development that could include part of West Mabou Beach Provincial Park – land that is legally protected and has previously been deemed off-limits for such proposals.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton told reporters at Province House on Oct. 2, that representatives from the Cape Breton-based company have approached the province “with some ideas.”

“We’ll have a conversation and see what takes place,” he told reporters. “We’ve been very clear this mandate: if a proponent comes to the province with an idea that can bring an economic benefit, good-paying jobs and something to Nova Scotians, then we’ll have a conversation, and that’s where we’re at right now.”

Rushton and Premier Tim Houston struck a different tone on the matter, just two years ago.

In 2023, when Rushton learned that Cabot Golf was considering applying for a Crown land lease to build a third 18-hole golf course, he advised the company not to pursue the project. At the time, it was determined that the Provincial Parks Act offered no provision to allow a golf course within a protected park.

A week later, Premier Houston’s office issued a statement affirming that there were no plans to remove the park’s protected designation.

Last week, Rushton declined to say whether the company’s current proposal differs from past efforts. A representative for Cabot did not respond to a request for comment.

A 2019 study highlighted the ecological significance of the park, noting that its unique sand dunes and wetlands support at least 17 rare plants and animals, including four bird species listed under the provincial Endangered Species Act.

Kyle MacQuarrie, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Inverness and Rushton’s ministerial assistant, told reporters at Province House that he has heard from constituents on both sides of the issue.

“I try to listen to them, but without specifics it’s hard to discuss it,” he said.

MacQuarrie added that he has not spoken directly with company officials, though he has consulted with former Nova Scotia Premier Rodney MacDonald, whom Cabot retained several years ago as a lobbyist.

“We really didn’t discuss specifics about it, just kind of the idea that something might happen or just general ideas,” he said.

Declining to state whether he believes the land should remain protected, MacQuarrie said his next step would be to seek input from constituents.

“I’m keen to listen right now. That’s my main goal.”