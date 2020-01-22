Golf Digest once again tips its hat to Cabot

INVERNESS: Cabot Golf, which operates golf destinations Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs, earned international kudos once again due to accolades from Golf Digest.

“It’s always a thrill when those lists come out and you see where they have you ranked,” said general manager Andrew Alkenbrack. “They had Cabot Cliffs at 11 and Cabot Links at 35, which was amazing. Things just keep getting better, and it’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of.

“You have these storied courses with lots of history, and it’s pretty neat to be mentioned in the same sentence as them.”

Photo by Jacob Sjöman jacob@sjomanart.com Cabot Cliffs, the Inverness County golf destination, received high praise from Golf Digest.

Alkenbrack was referencing a January 14 article in Golf Digest entitled “World’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.” In that article, scribe Ron Whitten sings the praises of Cabot Cliffs.

“Another sensational Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw design, Cabot Cliffs overflows with variety with its southernmost holes in Lahinch-like sand dunes, its northernmost atop Pebble Beach-type ocean cliffs and bits of pine-lined Scottish highlands in between,” Whitten writes.

“The course has six par 5s, including three in the space of four holes, and six par 3s, plus an additional one-shot bye-hole aside the fourth.

“Sporting the same fescue turf mix as nearby sister course Cabot Links, some tee shots seem to roll forever, but so do errant shots that miss greens. The cliff-edged par-3 16th is quickly becoming one of the game’s most photographed holes.”

Whitten also had high praise for Cabot Links.

“The older sister to Cabot Cliffs is not a natural links, though it looks and plays like it,” he wrote.

“Cabot Links was man-made by designer-shaper Rod Whitman on a coastal coal mine staging area that serviced mines beneath the sea. Bump-and-run on firm fescue turf is the game on this understated layout, with muted dunes, austere bunkering and gentle, generous greens.

“Call it Canada’s Portmarnock, though Ireland has no match for Cabot’s postcard par-4 11th, a dogleg-left around a tidal yacht basin. In early routings, that was going to be the closing hole.”

The Cabot courses were also given huge accolades in a Golf Digest article from December 10.

The digest listed the two Inverness County destinations as ranking among the best North American courses built in the last decade. Cabot Links was ranked number four, and Cabot Cliffs placed number two.

In Stephen Hennessey’s “The 13 best golf courses built this decade,” the writer noted that economic issues resulted in a decline in the number of new courses being built. This led to an emphasis on ingenuity in course design, Hennessey said, which led to “a fascinating period in course architecture.”

While Hennessey was the writer, the list was compiled based on the opinions of Golf Digest’s 100 Greatest course-ranking panel. Over 1,700 experts were called on to serve on that panel.

Lastly, January 15 saw the Cabot courses ranked once again, in an article called “The Best Golf Courses in Every Country.” Hennessay and Whitten joined forces in the writing of the piece, and Cabot was once again at the front of the pack.

Cabot Cliffs placed number one, and Cabot Links was number seven.

“I’m guilty of getting a bit misty over this stuff because you realize all that went into it,” Alkenbrack said. “I couldn’t be prouder of our people and the whole community as well.

“This has been a tremendous effort on behalf of many, and it should be celebrated by them as well.”