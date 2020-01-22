New Antigonish Bishop to be installed February 3

ANTIGONISH: The Diocese of Antigonish will be hosting the installation of its new bishop on Monday, February 3 at 3 p.m. in St. Ninian Cathedral.

Most Rev. Wayne Kirkpatrick will be officially installed as the 10th Bishop of Antigonish.

A reception will follow at St. Ninian Place. The event also includes the evening prayer which will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 7 p.m., also at St. Ninian Cathedral.

For more on the new bishop of Antigonish, go to: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/new-bishop-of-antigonish-appointed/.