Green’s Funeral Home wins Excellence in Business award at annual fall awards dinner

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area business community came together to celebrate business success during Global Entrepreneurship Week – the world’s largest celebration of job creators, innovators and business owners who turn dreams into economic growth.
Held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Fall Awards Dinner was hosted by the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s fall dinner celebrates business success, and recognizes outstanding customer service, safety champions and new businesses.
Top honors of the evening went to Green’s Funeral Home accepting the Excellence in Business Award. Green’s Funeral Home was started by owner John Green in August 1999 on Bernard Street in Port Hawkesbury in the former Rod MacDonald Funeral Home.
At the time, Green was a young apprentice with just a few years’ experience in the funeral profession when he leapt into entrepreneurship with both feet. As the business grew, he has maintained a commitment to providing the highest quality service to families and loved ones; remodeling and eventually expanding the facility on Bernard Street, adding pre-need service, and broadening their service area to include the entire quad-county region. Green’s Funeral Home is an excellent example of how small businesses can succeed in rural Cape Breton.
The Rising Star New Business Award was granted to Coastal Cleaners Inc. in Inverness, and Glenora Distillery of Glenville received the Export Achievement Award. Budd Williams with the Town of Port Hawkesbury Public Works team took home the Safety Champion Award, and the Outstanding Customer Service Award went to Justine Carter of CSN Hughie’s Collision Centre in Port Hastings.
Other accomplishments were recognized during the evening including businesses honoured for being in operation for 25 and 50 years or more! The Club 50 honorees included: Albert J. MacDonald Construction; EMM Law; and Mulgrave Machine Works. The Club 25 inductees were: Canadian Pioneer Estates; Cape Breton Realty; Galloping Cows; the Greenhouse Co-op; and PE Appliance Repair.
A new award presented at the event by the Cape Breton Partnership was the Marc Dube Innovation Award. Marc Dube was the development manager at Port Hawkesbury Paper when it was reopened by parent company Stern Partners following a difficult period of closure. His innovative, professional and compassionate approach to his work and community had a deep impact on the region, and volunteered with both the chamber and the Cape Breton Partnership. The award recognizes a business, organization or person who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and business success.
The inaugural recipient was Blaire Martell of Lobsters-R-Us Seafood located in Little Harbour. Now providing storage for one million pounds of product, Lobsters-R-Us is touted as the most highly automated seafood storage facility in Atlantic Canada!
“For the second year in a row, the record has been broken for the number of businesses nominated for the Rising Star New Business Award,” Amanda Mombourquette, executive director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce noted. “The spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation is stronger than ever in our communities!”
The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to recognizing business achievements, and to fostering business connections across the region.
The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Fall Dinner and Awards Gala was sponsored by Port Hawkesbury Paper, NuStar Energy, Nova Scotia Business Inc., Business Development Bank of Canada, InRich CBDC, the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, MacLeod Lorway, the Cape Breton Partnership, 1015 The Hawk, and Sound Source Pro Audio.
With over 370 members, the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit business development organization that promotes, improves, and protects trade and commerce; ensuring that the Strait area is one of the best regions in which to invest, live, work and conduct business.