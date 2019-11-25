Green’s Funeral Home wins Excellence in Business award at annual fall awards dinner

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area business community came together to celebrate business success during Global Entrepreneurship Week – the world’s largest celebration of job creators, innovators and business owners who turn dreams into economic growth.

Held at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the Fall Awards Dinner was hosted by the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s fall dinner celebrates business success, and recognizes outstanding customer service, safety champions and new businesses.

Contributed photo

On behalf of Glenora Distillery of Glenville, Lauchie MacLean accepted the Export Achievement Award.

Top honors of the evening went to Green’s Funeral Home accepting the Excellence in Business Award. Green’s Funeral Home was started by owner John Green in August 1999 on Bernard Street in Port Hawkesbury in the former Rod MacDonald Funeral Home.

At the time, Green was a young apprentice with just a few years’ experience in the funeral profession when he leapt into entrepreneurship with both feet. As the business grew, he has maintained a commitment to providing the highest quality service to families and loved ones; remodeling and eventually expanding the facility on Bernard Street, adding pre-need service, and broadening their service area to include the entire quad-county region. Green’s Funeral Home is an excellent example of how small businesses can succeed in rural Cape Breton.

Photos by Mary Hankey —

The Rising Star New Business Award, sponsored by InRich CBDC, went to Coastal Cleaners Inc. Owners, Amy MacDonald and Diana MacKinnon accepted the award from Diana Martell, president of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Rising Star New Business Award was granted to Coastal Cleaners Inc. in Inverness, and Glenora Distillery of Glenville received the Export Achievement Award. Budd Williams with the Town of Port Hawkesbury Public Works team took home the Safety Champion Award, and the Outstanding Customer Service Award went to Justine Carter of CSN Hughie’s Collision Centre in Port Hastings.

The recipient of the Safety Champion Award, sponsored by the Workers Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, went to Budd Williams from the Town of Port Hawkesbury. On hand to present the award was Strait Area Chamber of Commerce president Diana Martell.

Justine Carter (left), from CSN Hughie’s Collision Centre, was the winner of the Outstanding Customer Service Award. On hand to congratulate her were Hughie Samson and chamber president Diana Martell.

Other accomplishments were recognized during the evening including businesses honoured for being in operation for 25 and 50 years or more! The Club 50 honorees included: Albert J. MacDonald Construction; EMM Law; and Mulgrave Machine Works. The Club 25 inductees were: Canadian Pioneer Estates; Cape Breton Realty; Galloping Cows; the Greenhouse Co-op; and PE Appliance Repair.

Albert J. MacDonald Construction Ltd. received the Club 50 award at the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Dinner and Awards Gala. On hand for the presentation were (from the left): Kevin, Taylor, Brian, Jeanette, Darryl , Leigh, and Jaymee MacDonald, along with chamber president Diana Martell.

EMM LAW Inc. received the Club 50 award. On hand for the presentation were (from the left): Harold MacIsaac, Meghan MacGillivray, Patrick Lamey, Nakita Samson, chamber president Diana Martell, Larry Evans, Hugh MacIsaac, and Wayne MacMillan.

Sherry MacLeod, from Cape Breton Realty, accepted the Club 25 award from chamber president Diana Martell.

Ron and Joanne Schmidt from Galloping Cows Fine Foods were the recipients of Club 25 award. Congratulating the Schmidts was Strait Area Chamber of Commerce president Diana Martell.

The Strait Area Chamber recognized The Greenhouse Co-op for 25 years of service. On hand to accept the award were (from the left): Connie Stewart, Debbie MacDonald, and Carol Dixon-Nightingale, shown with chamber president Diana Martell.

The recipient of the Club 25 award recognizing 25 years of service in the Strait area was PE Appliance Repair. Brent and Shauna Sampson received congratulations from Diana Martell, president of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce.

A new award presented at the event by the Cape Breton Partnership was the Marc Dube Innovation Award. Marc Dube was the development manager at Port Hawkesbury Paper when it was reopened by parent company Stern Partners following a difficult period of closure. His innovative, professional and compassionate approach to his work and community had a deep impact on the region, and volunteered with both the chamber and the Cape Breton Partnership. The award recognizes a business, organization or person who has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and business success.

The inaugural recipient was Blaire Martell of Lobsters-R-Us Seafood located in Little Harbour. Now providing storage for one million pounds of product, Lobsters-R-Us is touted as the most highly automated seafood storage facility in Atlantic Canada!

Contributed photo —

The Cape Breton Partnership Marc Dube Innovation Award went to Blaire Martell from Lobsters ‘R’ Us Seafood.

“For the second year in a row, the record has been broken for the number of businesses nominated for the Rising Star New Business Award,” Amanda Mombourquette, executive director of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce noted. “The spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation is stronger than ever in our communities!”

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is committed to recognizing business achievements, and to fostering business connections across the region.

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Fall Dinner and Awards Gala was sponsored by Port Hawkesbury Paper, NuStar Energy, Nova Scotia Business Inc., Business Development Bank of Canada, InRich CBDC, the Workers’ Compensation Board of Nova Scotia, MacLeod Lorway, the Cape Breton Partnership, 1015 The Hawk, and Sound Source Pro Audio.

With over 370 members, the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit business development organization that promotes, improves, and protects trade and commerce; ensuring that the Strait area is one of the best regions in which to invest, live, work and conduct business.