Guysborough officials use technology to identify illegal dumping offenders

GUYSBOROUGH: The warden says municipal officials have installed surveillance cameras at undisclosed locations to tackle the ongoing issue of illegal dumping.

Vernon Pitts, indicated officials with the Municipality of the District of Guysborough are dealing with individuals who are dumping everything, from wood, to shingles and glass, across the municipality and they’re almost at the end of their rope.

Following the regular monthly council meeting on November 20, Pitts said the surveillance cameras are working well but it’s discouraging since garbage can be picked up at the end of every driveway in the municipality.

“We still have people in the municipality with the mindset that it’s much easier to load it onto a truck, or in the trunk of their vehicle and drive five-miles down the road to a wood road and dump it there,” he said. “It makes much more sense to put it at the end of the driveway – that way we keep our municipality beautiful.”

Pitts indicated the surveillance cameras were installed to find the people responsible, and whoever is, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Mark my words, we’re going to catch someone eventually, we’ve caught them in the past,” he said. “When we start catching them now, we’re going to start setting examples.”

Pitts said it’s surprising where the illegal dumping is taking place; it doesn’t matter if it’s a paved road, a dirt road, a secondary road, or a j-class road, illegal dumping is happening everywhere throughout the municipality.

The warden added that illegal dumping is also an issue with his counterparts in neighbouring municipalities as well, and the issue is not limited to just their municipality.