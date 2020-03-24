Groups, governments, businesses deal with effects of COVID-19

STRAIT AREA: Provincial officials, businesses, municipalities, churches, and local organizations are dealing with the shock waves from the global novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

On March 20, Premier Stephen McNeil, Minister of Business Geoff MacLellan and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, announced that the provincial government will invest $161 million to address cash flow and access to credit for small and medium-sized businesses in Nova Scotia.

“I’ve put together a rapid response team to help us best understand the needs of small and medium-sized businesses and our first wave of supports is focused on those most immediately impacted,” said MacLellan. “We will take further steps as necessary.”

Government will defer payments until June 30 for: all government loans, including those under the Farm Loan Board, Fisheries and Aquaculture Loan Board, Jobs Fund, Nova Scotia Business Fund, Municipal Finance Corp. and Housing Nova Scotia; and small business fees, including business renewal fees and workers compensation premiums (a list of fees will be posted on-line).

Changes to the Small Business Loan Guarantee Program, administered through credit unions, include: deferring principal and interest payments until June 30; enhancing the program to make it easier for businesses to access credit up to $500,000; and for those who might not qualify for a loan, government will guarantee the first $100,000.

Further measures include: small businesses which do business with the government will be paid within five days instead of the standard 30 days; suspending payments on Nova Scotia student loans for six months, from March 30 to September 30 and students do not have to apply; and ensuring more Nova Scotians can access the Internet to work from home, by providing $15 million as an incentive to providers to speed up projects under the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative and complete them as soon as possible.

Dentists can no longer practice dentistry in their offices unless they deem it necessary to perform an emergency dental procedure in the best interest of the patient’s health. This is an order under the Health Protection Act.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) is adjusting the hours of its stores with outlets open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Stores will be open an hour earlier, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., for seniors and customers who are at higher risk of contracting the virus. All stores will be closed Sundays. Agency stores will follow the same hours. The shorter business hours will allow employees to thoroughly clean stores and to re-stock product on store shelves.

“We are making every effort to stay open as we work to balance protecting our employees and the public with providing service to our customers,” said Greg Hughes, NSLC President and CEO.

The NSLC will also be limiting the number of customers in our stores to no more than 50 at any given time.

Meanwhile in the Strait area, all Port Hawkesbury Town Council meetings and public committee meetings will be held through virtual meeting software. Public and media access to meetings will be available through recordings posted to the town’s Facebook site.

The Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, the arena and walking track, the fitness centre, the Public Works Department garage and treatment buildings are all closed to the public. Town bill payments can be made on-line or by mail. Any daily interest charges will be waived until restrictions are lifted in the municipal office.

As for solid waste management, current curbside collection schedules will be maintained but the Organics Collection Green Cart Program has been postponed. Residents will be advised of the new rollout date.

The counties of Richmond, Inverness, Antigonish and the Town of Antigonish closed their administration offices, as well as the Antigonish Arena, Inverness’ infrastructure and emergency services building in Strathlorne, and the Eastern District Planning Office. Antigonish Town Hall is set to re-open on April 6.

The municipalities are asking residents to pay bills on-line, by phone, or by mail. The Town of Antigonish will accept payments in a secure drop-box by the front door of town hall, and has extended the deadline for payments, tickets, or fines until April 13. All recreation activities in Antigonish have also been cancelled.

Garbage collection is set to continue in all municipalities.

A new COVID-19 assessment centre has opened at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

Parks Canada temporarily suspended all visitor services in all national parks, national historic sites, including the St. Peter’s Canal, and national marine conservation areas across the country until further notice.

The Regional Occupation Society also decided to close the ROC Store until further notice.

As the Diocese of Antigonish decided to cancel Sunday and week day Masses, REACH Church in Port Hawkesbury, and other congregations across the region, have decided to cancel services for the time being.

Testing numbers are updated regularly at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/.