COVID-19 cases now up to 41 confirmed, 13 new cases identified

HALIFAX: As of today, Nova Scotia has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Thirteen new cases were identified on Sunday. The cases are travel-related or related to earlier reported cases. Several of the new cases are connected and involve groups or families who have returned to Nova Scotia following travel outside of Canada.

The 41 individuals affected range in age from under 10 to mid-70’s. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. One individual remains in hospital. At this point, there has been no spread within communities.

Public health has been in contact with these individuals and are working to identify others who may have come in close contact with them. Those individuals are also being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab is now certified to report positive and negative tests for COVID-19. Tests no longer have to be sent to the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg. To date, Nova Scotia has 2,308 negative test results.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days. Those who have travelled outside Nova Scotia or who have been in close contact with someone who has travelled and are experiencing fever or new cough, should complete the on-line questionnaire before calling 811. The on-line questionnaire can be found at: https://811.novascotia.ca/.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Testing numbers are updated daily at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act gives the chief medical officer of health the authority to give advice to protect public health and decrease risk to public health presented by communicable diseases such as COVID-19

A state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and remains in effect until noon, April 5.

Under the state of emergency, government can control or prohibit assembly, as well as travel to and from areas. It can also coordinate commerce activity and emergency responders

The Public Health Agency of Canada maintains a list of affected areas at: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/2019-novel-coronavirus-infection/health-professionals/covid-19-affected-areas-list.html.

For more information, go to the Government of Canada at: https://canada.ca/coronavirus or call their toll-free information line 1-833-784-4397.

For more on the State of Emergency Declaration, see: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/Declaration-of-Provincial-State-of-Emergency-by-Minister-Porter-Signed-March-22-2020.pdf.