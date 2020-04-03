Guysborough getting new food bank

GUYSBOROUGH: New life is being put into the food bank in Guysborough.

Within the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s new 2020-21 budget, which was approved during March’s regular council meeting on March 16, includes a capital plan dedicating $100,000 for the construction of a new food bank.

Following the council meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts suggested a new facility was in dire need.

“They didn’t have room for storage – they were storing different food items here, there and everywhere throughout the community,” Pitts said. “They shouldn’t have to do that – the way council looks at it is we want them contained within the one building.”

The new facility will be housed within the bus garage near Chedabucto Education Centre / Guysborough Academy.

Pitts also indicated there’s an additional $10,000 within the budget for immediate funding for the municipality to help stock the food bank’s shelves.

“We have to look after the disadvantaged,” he said. “We also have to look after our residents, we have to look after our families, we have to look after our friends and our neighbours.”

Some point in the future, municipal officials will look at hosting an event to get contractors and residents alike interested in building the facility.