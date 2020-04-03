Web site launched to provide residents with take-out and home delivery food options

SYDNEY: Destination Cape Breton has launched a new site: capebretontakeout.ca to provide island residents with a listing of local restaurants and food service operations that are providing take out or home delivery options.

“We wanted to support the food establishments around the island that are able to continue operating, while providing a one-stop on-line shop for residents who want to explore meal options or take a break from cooking during this stressful time,” says Terry Smith, CEO of Destination Cape Breton. “Whether ordering a burger, a gourmet meal or craft beer, there are an array of options available.”

The site introduces residents to the Cape Breton Food Hub, which offers weekly deliveries of local food products such as fresh produce, meat and seafood, and prepared meals.

“This is a very challenging time for our communities and local businesses,” Alicia Lake, executive director of the Cape Breton Food Hub, states. “The Cape Breton Food Hub is dedicated to working together with our volunteers, the Cape Breton Farmers’ Market, and our delivery partners at Star, and CB Eats to ensure that local food can still be safely and efficiently purchased and distributed to homes across Cape Breton.”

Another service included on the site is CB Eats, which provides delivery service for many food operators in the Sydney area.

“From our perspective, we want to help any organization that needs it to get essential products to their customers or members,” Matt Stewart, Co-Founder and CEO of CB Eats says. “For our restaurant customers, we reduced per order fees in half and discounted delivery prices, hoping that every little bit helps!”

The capebretontakeout.ca site currently includes over 30 listings which can be filtered by region or community, but Destination Cape Breton staff is adding new listings. Businesses or organizations that are not listed and would like to be may contact Tasha at: tasha@dcba.ca to be added.

“We encourage residents to explore the various food establishments and place orders,” says Smith. “They may discover a new favourite dish or a local product that they didn’t know was available.”