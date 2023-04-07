The Strait of Canso Offshore Wind Task Force recently announced that their terms of reference were approved by more than 30 signatories who are committed to working together to advance a clean energy future.

The group was formed in December, 2021 made up of officials with the Town of Port Hawkesbury, the Municipality of the County of Richmond, the Cape Breton Partnership, rights holders, regional stakeholders, and industry.

Richmond Warden and task force co-chair Amanda Mombourquette told The Reporter this was a response to the opportunity in the industry as they learned more about the potential offshore wind offered the Strait area.

Although the industry was new to the region, it was not to other parts of the globe, the warden said, noting they are learning about best practices from those jurisdictions.

To that end, the warden will be attending the 2023 Wind Europe conference from April 25 to 27 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Mombourquette said the Sable Offshore Energy project provided the region with invaluable lessons and infrastructure like pipeline corridors.

Based on research, the warden said Nova Scotia has an “incredible competitive advantage,” as the province ranks first in the world for offshore wind, and third in the world for gigawatt potential behind the United Kingdom and the United States Atlantic coast.

The region also boasts a workforce with skills required for the construction, operation, and maintenance of green energy storage and shipping facilities like those being proposed by EverWind Fuels and Bear Head Energy, said Mombourquette.

Mombourquette said the task force is also offering a rural voice, noting that they want to be an active participant in this process, “not leaving it up to higher levels of government to determine that for us.”

The warden said it’s important that the task force has a diverse group at the table that allows the region to take control of its energy future.

And with opportunity knocking at the door, Mombourquette said it’s important to work together to build the industry.

In a press release issued on March 22, the task force said it has helped increase the profile of the Strait of Canso by highlighting the port and its competitive advantages for offshore wind such as a world-class wind resource.

While it is a “massive economic development opportunity,” the warden said the concerns of the community are a priority.

In the last year-and-a-half, Mombourquette estimated the task force has made 50 presentations about offshore wind to groups including the Potlotek Band Council and the Collaborative Environmental Protection Initiative.

The task force said it has been at the forefront of Nova Scotia’s pursuit to become the first offshore wind and green hydrogen energy hub in Canada, and they have worked to develop key partnerships with all levels of government, Mi’kmaq community leaders, industry partners, municipalities, ocean users, and local businesses.

The task force said it understands that establishing Canada’s first green offshore wind and hydrogen hub will require ongoing planning, partnerships, research, promotion, and capacity-building.

While she supports efforts to export green energy, Mombourquette would like to see attention given to domestic uses and preparations made to attract complimentary industry, such as green steel because of this area’s our access to affordable, clean energy.

The task force said their work can help: establish an Oceans and Green Energy Innovation and Research Centre; grow and strengthen the local supply chain to create synergies with new and existing businesses and industries; foster timely, meaningful, and inclusive engagement; train and build a resilient and skilled workforce; and create a plan for building critical infrastructure for land, air, and sea to support the industry.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor and Task Force Co-Chair Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said this new industry can pave the path to a greener, more sustainable future and create employment opportunities.

Mombourquette said they will continue their work to engage communities, and support and involve federal and provincial governments.

The warden added that the most benefits from offshore wind will be seen 10 to 15 years down the road, but that potential can only be fully realized if everyone works together with an eye toward sustainability and using a strong local voice.

Near the same time, the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia launched the start of a regional assessment of offshore wind development in Nova Scotia.

According to a press release issued on March 24, Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship said offshore wind is one of many alternative energy sources as the country continues to move towards a net-zero future and ensure a successful transition away from fossil fuels.

The final Agreement between the Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia, along with the Terms of Reference for the committee, were released on March 24.

The governments said the agreement and terms outline how the assessment will be conducted, and sets out goals, objectives, activities, and planned outcomes, as well as key aspects of its governance and administration. Both documents were developed with input from the public, Indigenous Peoples, and environmental, fishing, academic, and industry organizations, they noted.

Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, said Nova Scotia offers some of the best offshore wind resources in the world, with “ample” capacity to serve local and international green hydrogen markets.

The minister said the regional assessment will give the province the data needed to pursue offshore wind opportunities.

Under its Terms of Reference, the governments said the committee now has 18 months to complete its work. During this time, it will engage with Indigenous Peoples, other organizations and the public, gather and analyze information, and seek advice from advisory groups, the governments said, noting that it will then prepare a draft Regional Assessment Report for public review and comment, which will be finalized and submitted to the federal and provincial Ministers.

The main purpose of a regional assessment, said the governments, is to contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of future impact assessments of projects that are subject to the Impact Assessment Act. In this case, the governments said the assessment will allow for early analysis of future wind development offshore of Nova Scotia, as well as its potential environmental, health, social and economic effects and benefits. This will help inform planning and decision-making for future wind projects in the study area, they said.

Regional assessments are studies conducted in areas of existing projects or anticipated development to inform planning and management of cumulative effects and inform future project impact assessments, the government said. They are a key part of the implementation framework for the federal Impact Assessment Act, they noted.

The work of the task force and the results of the regional assessment will help get this region more fully invested in offshore wind.

And if the promise from offshore wind power generation is fulfilled, the Strait area could cement its projected status as an energy hub.

That would mean the region’s green energy projects, proposed by EverWind Fuels and Bear Head Energy, would be supplied with carbon neutral power for the lifespan of the facilities, not to mention any other current local or provincial industrial users.

That’s not to mention the effects it would have on the provincial power grid, on Nova Scotia Power itself, and on the economic future of this region as other companies and large scale employers are drawn to an available and green source of energy.

It’s easy to get enthusiastic, if not carried away, when looking at the potential from offshore wind.