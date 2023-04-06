Home Sports Port Hawkesbury hosts successful Female U13 AAA Atlantic Championship Sports Port Hawkesbury hosts successful Female U13 AAA Atlantic Championship By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - April 6, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo by Mary Hankey -- Players from the Metro West Force Warriors and the Quad County Whitecaps struggle for control of the puck in the championship game of the U13 AAA Female Atlantic Hockey Tournament held over the weekend in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Drake LowthersThe Quad County Whitecaps meant business during the opening ceremonies. They went on to lose their opening game against Central Storm 4-1. Photo by Mary HankeyThe SEFHA Fury team from New Brunswick were the Bronze medal winners with their 4–2 win over Central Storm from Prince Edward Island. Photo by Mary HankeyThe Metro West Force Warriors came out on top in a tight 3–2 win over the host Quad County Whitecaps in the gold medal game. Five teams from all Atlantic Provinces took part in the U13 AAA Female Atlantic Hockey tournament in Port Hawkesbury. Player of the game for New Brunswick SEFHA Fury was Rafaelle Parent in the Bronze medal game against Central Storm representing Prince Edward Island. Player of the game for host team Quad County Whitecaps was Carrie Doiron in Sunday’s Championship game against the Metro West Force Warriors. Nadia Smith was the player of the game for the Metro West Force Warriors in the Championship game. Quad County Whitecaps President Billy Wadden addresses the crowd. Whitecaps Goaltender Tessa MacKinnon was all smiles. Rhyah Stewart dropped the puck at the opening ceremony. Whitecaps Captain Maddison MacEachern took the opening face-off. Goalie Carly Landry rocked a custom helmet. Lucy Morrow was locked in during the Whitecaps’ run. Maddison MacEachern scored the Quad County Whitecaps lone goal on March 30. Shawnn Richards of the Quad County Whitecaps was awarded as the top forward of the tournament. Shawnn Richards scored the game-wining-goal in the Whitecaps 1-0 win on March 31. Photo by Mary HankeyEventually taking control of the puck, Shawnn Richards of the Quad County Whitecaps scored the second goal in the gold medal game against the Force Warriors. Photo by Mary HankeyThe arena at the Civic Centre was filled with fans cheering on the Metro West Force Warriors and the host Quad County Whitecaps. Photo by Drake LowthersThe Quad County Whitecaps watch the play during their 4-1 loss to the Central Storm. Photo by Mary HannkeyThe players bench was filled with people taking photos of the winning NS Metro Force Warriors team after their 3-2 win over the Quad County Whitecaps in the U13 AAA Female Atlantic Hockey Championship game.