Harness racing in Nova Scotia returns

HALIFAX: Officials with the Nova Scotia Harness Racing Industry Association are pleased to announce that racing will commence at the Nova Scotia tracks in June.

The safety and the well-being of patrons is the association’s top priority. The announcement May 20 by Premier McNeil for all “business that was not directly closed under the health protection order and is able to start operating as long as they meet the general requirement” was welcome news for the three tracks.

Truro Raceway, Inverness Raceway and Northside Downs will be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions for all workers and race participants. Public health measures that will be enforced include social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment. No spectators will be allowed on the properties during live racing events until further notice. Fans will be able to wager from the safety of their homes through the on-line betting platform HPIBet.com.

“Premier Stephen McNeil, along with Dr. Strang, has done a tremendous job in keeping COVID-19 under control in our province,” according to a press release from the association. “We would like to thank the Honorable Keith Colwell, Department of Agriculture for supporting our proposal to open the tracks.”

Like all jurisdictions, there are several changes to how live racing will be conducted. No fans will be permitted at the racetracks until further notice and all trainers will have to submit groom rosters ahead of race dates. Social distancing and use of personal protective equipment will be enforced along with guidelines set forth by public health, racing forensics, CPMA and Standardbred Canada.

The guidelines for back to racing, including protocols for the tracks to follow while training and conducting live racing will be made available on each track’s Web site.

Qualifying dates for Truro Raceway, Northside Downs, and Inverness Raceway will be announced in the coming days.