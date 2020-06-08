Cape Breton West Islanders win league academic awards

HALIFAX: Some members of the Cape Breton West Islanders were among the Nova Scotia Eastlink U-18 Major Hockey League Academic award winners!

Daniel LeBlanc was selected as the Dianna Thorton Education Fund Scholarship Award winner of $1,000. This award is presented to a player who best combines academic achievement, leadership potential and hockey ability.

LeBlanc was also awarded the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles Team Scholarship Award of $500 which is presented to a player on an U-18 team with at least a 75 grade average, a member in good standing with the Nova Scotia Eastlink U-18 Major Hockey League and is in their final year of U-18 eligibility.

Daniel LeBlanc

Jack Hartery was awarded the Eastlink Scholarship Award of $1,000. This award is presented to a player who best combines sportsmanship, hockey ability and practices the principles of fair play both on and off the ice. Players must be in their final year of eligibility.

Jack Hartery

Blake and Luke Hadley were selected this year’s co-winners of the IceJam Tournament Scholarship Award of $1,000. This award is presented to a player or players who are members in good standing with the Nova Scotia Eastlink U-18 Major Hockey League and the Cape Breton West Islanders team.

Blake and Luke Hadley

To qualify for these awards, players be in their final year of eligibility.