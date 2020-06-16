Harnessing racing to start in Inverness

INVERNESS: The Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission (APHRC) has announced that it has approved the Inverness Raceway’s 2020 race date calendar.

Inverness Raceway is now scheduled to host a total of 17 pari-mutuel race dates in 2020, all of which will be conducted on Sundays and will feature a first-race post time of 1 p.m.

Inverness’ first pari-mutuel card is scheduled to be raced on June 28, and after that, the track is scheduled to host a live card every Sunday until the meet-closing program takes place on October 18.

In its announcement, the APHRC has stated that 10 race dates, all of which were to be conducted on Wednesdays in July and August, have been cancelled.

Earlier this month, officials with the Nova Scotia Harness Racing Industry Association said they were pleased that racing will start in June.

The safety and the well-being of patrons is the association’s top priority, but the announcement on May 20 by Premier Stephen McNeil that they could start operating was welcome news for the province’s three tracks.

Inverness Raceway will be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions for all workers and race participants. Public health measures that will be enforced include social distancing and the use of personal protective equipment. No spectators will be allowed on the properties during live racing events until further notice. Fans will be able to wager from the safety of their homes through the on-line betting platform HPIBet.com.

The guidelines for back to racing, including protocols for the tracks to follow while training and conducting live racing will be made available at: https://standardbredcanada.ca/category/news/inverness-raceway.

Inverness Raceway 2020 schedule

June

Sunday June 28, 2020

July

Sunday July 5, 2020

Sunday July 12, 2020

Sunday July 19, 2020

Sunday July 26, 2020

August

Sunday August 2, 2020

Sunday August 9, 2020

Sunday August 16, 2020

Sunday August 23, 2020

Sunday August 30, 2020

September

Sunday September 6, 2020

Sunday September 13, 2020

Sunday September 20, 2020

Sunday September 27, 2020

October

Sunday October 4, 2020

Sunday October 11, 2020

Sunday October 18, 2020