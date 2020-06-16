HALIFAX: After 10 years of sold-out circles at Casino Nova Scotia, Bruce Guthro is taking his songwriter circle on-line featuring 30 amazing artists and 14 shows. This will be a fun, interactive format.

As a partner, the Stan Rogers Folk Fest will be able to offer audiences a pre-sale series pass opportunity. Through the festival, those interested will be able to book their tickets on June 18 before they go on sale to the public on June 19.

From that, 15 per cent of their purchase will be donated to the Stan Rogers Folk Festival, which is a great help in these challenging months when live shows are impossible.

The organizers of Stanfest said they are excited to be partnering with Bruce Guthro on this brilliant new on-line songwriter circle project. Besides being one of the festival’s longest-standing artists, having played all but two festivals, Guthro has created a model that will create work for over 30 artists and bring audiences many memorable nights of songwriters circles over the coming months.

Series 1 on July 3 will feature Matt Minglewood and Irish Mythen; circle 2 on July 10 will have J.P. Cormier and Sarah Lee Guthrie; circle 3 on July 24 will have Dave Gunning and George Canyon; circle 4 on August 8 offers Johnny Reid and Jodi Guthro; circle 5 on August 21 looks at the songs and stories of the RUNRIG days; circle 6 on September 4 is the Campfire Sessions with Dave Sampson, Adam Baldwin and Ria Mae; and circle 7 on September 18 offers Lennie Gallant and Myles Goodwyn.

In the first circle of series 2 on October 2, audiences will hear from Matt Andersen and Alan Doyle; in circle 2 on October 16 it will be Gordie Sampson and Port Cities; circle 3 on October 30 offers David Myles and Reeny Smith; circle 4 on November 13 features Terry Kelly and Buddy MacDonald; circle 5 on November 27 will hear from Joel Plaskett and Moe Kenney; circle 6 on December 11 will provide audiences with a Christmas Ceilidh featuring Nattalie MacMaster, Donnell Leahy and more; and finally circle 7 on December 18 presents a Guthro family Christmas.

The series pass price is $129, tax inclusive. For seven shows, watched by two people, this equates to less than $10 per show.