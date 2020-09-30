Help police identify theft suspects

WEST LAKE AINSLIE: Inverness District RCMP is asking for help identifying two persons of interest following a theft from a shed on Lake Ainslie Chapel Road in West Lake Ainslie.

On September 14 at approximately 7:11 a.m., a video camera shows a man and a women gaining access to a locked shed.

They are described as a man wearing blue pants, a white-with-light-blue stripes dress shirt, brown shoes, and sunglasses, as well as a women wearing dark grey or blue pants, and a black zip-front jacket, with sunglasses on the top of her head.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Inverness District RCMP at 902-258-2213 and please quote File# 20201416290. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.