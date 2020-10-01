PORT HOOD: Residents of Port Hood and the surrounding area with a free Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) card can conveniently borrow books, DVDs and other library collections by mail.

Items can be requested through ECRL’s online catalogue or over the phone. Customer service is available toll-free at 1-855-787-7323 or by calling the Alexander Doyle Public Library at 902-945-2257. Library members can also arrange for Curbside Pickup of library materials at the Alexander Doyle Public Library located in Mabou.

Regrettably, ECRL will no longer be able to offer branch services (browsing collections and computer access) at 214 Main Street, Port Hood.

“Evolving insurance requirements, accessible service needs, and now the need to practice public health protocols have made it too challenging for us to continue at the site for 10 hours per week,” said CEO Laura Emery. “I’d like to thank the Port Hood Library & Resource Society, the organization that operates the building, for their many years of support. Going forward, we’ll focus our energies on working with the Municipality of the County of Inverness and community stakeholders to find ways to enhance library service for Port Hood. If people want to help, they should let candidates know in the upcoming municipal election that library service is a priority for the community. Meanwhile, we want to spread the word about library services that continue to be available to all ECRL card holders.”

In addition to Borrow by Mail and Curbside Pickup options for physical library items, ECRL offers a wide range of free digital content for those with internet access.

Not only do library members have access to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, movies, television series and music, they can also read local and international newspapers with PressReader.

Access to Consumer Reports can help with purchasing decisions and staying up-to-date on consumer trends. Library members can also learn a new language with Rocket Languages, vehicle repair with the Chilton Repair database, or new professional skills with Lynda.com. Parents can help their children learn with World Book Online, or access French language reference tools provided by Universalis.

There is truly something for everyone.

Community members who do not yet have a free library card are encouraged to register online by visiting ecrl.library.ns.ca/registration or by calling toll-free 1-855-787-7323. They will be provided with an account number and PIN, which they can use to enjoy everything the library offers.

Visit ecrl.ca to get the latest service updates, or follow ECRL on social media at www.facebook.com/ECRLibrary/ and twitter.com/ecrlibrary.