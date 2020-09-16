Help RCMP find missing teen

ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to locate 17-year-old Isaiah Lauzon, who is missing from Antigonish. He was last seen at 1 p.m. on September 15.

Lauzon is described as white, with faded dyed green hair and blue eyes. He has a beard. He is 5-foot-9 tall and 165 pounds. When last seen he was wearing a grey t-shirt, dark grey sweat pants, a dark coloured hat, and a black back pack.

Police and Lauzon’s family are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isaiah Lauzon is asked to contact Antigonish District RCMP at 902-863-6500. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

