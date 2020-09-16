MULGRAVE: As of September 21, hours of operation at the Alexander Doyle Public Library in Mabou and the Port Hawkesbury Library will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Library staff will be available to answer questions by phone or e-mail during these hours, and will continue offering contactless Curbside Pickup of library materials at both locations. At this time, Eastern counties regional library (ECRL) cannot offer in-person Library by Appointment service at either location. Both of these public libraries are located within schools operated by the Strait regional centre for education (SRCE) and these facilities are closed to public access, for the safety of children, students, families and staff.

“We know some people will be disappointed that the libraries in Mabou and Port Hawkesbury cannot offer public access at this time,” said Trish McCormick, deputy chief librarian. “But we are cooperating with our partners at SRCE while they work hard to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for students. We want to assure students, parents, and all library users that ECRL is here to support them in different ways this school year.”

All library members can continue to borrow books and other library items using the Borrow by Mail option or contactless Curbside Pickup at a library branch. Place holds using an on-line account, or by calling the nearest library branch.

ECRL also has an extensive collection of digital content that can be accessed for free anytime, from anywhere with an Internet connection. With downloadable ebooks and audiobooks, newspapers, magazines, music, television and film, English and French encyclopedias, video tutorials, and language learning courses, there is something for everyone at: ecrl.library.ns.ca/digital-content.

Community members who do not yet have a free library card are encouraged to register on-line by visiting: ecrl.library.ns.ca/registration or by calling toll-free 1-855-787-7323. They will be provided with an account number and PIN, which they can use to enjoy everything the library offers.

Local residents can stay up-to-date on available services by calling their local library, by visiting ECRL’s Web site often, or by following ECRL on social media at: facebook.com/ECRLibrary and at: twitter.com/ecrlibrary.