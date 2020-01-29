Higher ceilings increase demand for Cabot Manufacturing products

POINT TUPPER: A gypsum wallboard manufacturer here is planning to expand its workforce and plant.

On January 21, Nova Scotia Business Inc. (NSBI) announced that Cabot Manufacturing was approved for an innovation rebate to upgrade its current operation. According to a press release from NSBI, the company will be proceeding with a $6,535,000 capital investment to help to meet increased demand for its products throughout Canada and support additional export initiatives to the United States.

Cabot Manufacturing confirmed it is undertaking a “significant upgrade” to its facility in the Point Tupper Industrial Park, which president Marcel Girouard told The Reporter could create up to 40 direct and indirect new jobs and will entail the expansion of its plant. He said the company is unsure of the scope of the expansion since it is in the design stage.

“We are very excited about the significant impact this project will have on the competitiveness of our operations,” Girouard said in a press release.

The company said this increased capacity, along with other upgrades, will allow for an expansion of its product portfolio, including new 54-inch wallboard products. Cabot Manufacturing will modernize existing manufacturing equipment and implement innovations to increase recycling capabilities.

Girouard explained there is a trend toward higher ceilings which is driving this demand.

“The demand for apartments and condos is going with a nine-foot ceiling instead of eight feet, mostly in big cities,” Girouard noted. “You also see big houses with nine foot ceiling[s]. That as been the trend in the last several years.”

Above all, the company said the investment will add to its economic health and provides the potential for greater employment opportunities.

The company is eligible to earn a maximum innovation rebate of $1,633,750 upon completion of its project, based on eligible capital spending of $6,535,000.

Cabot Manufacturing is the only gypsum wallboard facility in Nova Scotia. The plant uses natural gypsum in its manufacturing process to create a product mix of regular, fire rated, mold/moisture, and abuse resistant products. In addition, Cabot produces vinyl ceiling tiles and certain types of exterior sheathing products.

“The partnerships that have been established with Nova Scotia Business Inc. will have a long-lasting impact on our community,” Girouard noted. “The cooperation and support we have received has been exceptional.”

The innovation rebate works as a rebate against a company’s direct costs and is only paid out once the project is complete. For more, check out: https://porthawkesburyreporter.com/cabot-gypsum-increases-production/.