Bulldogs connect for win over Strait Pirates

ANTIGONISH: Two of the top teams in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League met last Friday. It was a good night for the Antigonish Bulldogs. For the Strait Pirates, not so much.

“The Bulldogs played well, and I didn’t like our game particularly,” said Pirate coach Taylor Lambke, following the 5-1 Bulldog win. “We started well and played a good first. We had a couple of chances to score in the second and make it a game, but they scored a couple of quick ones. That put us on our heels a little bit.”

Josh Foster (from Olan Spears) gave the Strait a one-goal lead with 4:47 played in the first period, but that was the only goal Bulldog backstop Cody MacEachern allowed of the 34 shots he faced. In the Pirate end, Cody Smith allowed all five goals when facing 40 shots. He was relieved in the third period by Hunter Forance. He faced 10 shots.

Pirate Hunter Woodland and the rest of the maroon and white return to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on January 31 to face the Glace Bay Miners.

Scoring was spread out for the Bulldogs, with Ryan Kennedy, Dylan MacDonald, Jacob David Nobbe, Keegan Gauthier, and Logan MacDonald all connecting.

On Sunday, the Pirates visited the Pictou Scotians and skated to a 5-4 loss.

The maroon and white popped three goals in the first frame, and held a 3-2 lead going into the second. Pictou scored two unanswered goals in the mid-frame, giving the hosts the lead. Both teams dented the mesh once in the third.

Forance was in net, and he faced 53 shots. The Pirates were outshot 53-39.

Leading the scoring was Branden Dauphinee, with a pair of goals. Also having a good game were Gregor Yoell, two assists; and Foster and Jason Johnson, a goal each. Managing helpers were Spears, Joshua MacMillan, Cruz Pazos, Austin Woodland, and Jacob Keagan.

“We didn’t play a terrible game, but we made some mental mistakes that cost us,” Lambke said. “Overall, it was a disappointing weekend. We have to regroup and get ready for the playoffs.

“We have lots of talent, but we have to make sure we’re mentally tough,” the coach said. “We have to make sure we’re ready to go every night.”

The two losses allowed both the Bulldogs (19-4-1-0) and Glace Bay Miners (17-6-1-1) to creep by the Pirates in the Sid Rowe Division standings. The third place Strait (16-7-1-2) are four points behind Antigonish and one point behind Glace Bay.

The Pirates will have a chance to make up some ground on the Miners this Friday.

“The Miners will be in town, and chances are we’ll be battling it our for second and third [in the division],” Lambke said. “It’s a big home game, and I encourage the fans to come out and watch some really good hockey.”