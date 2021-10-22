History of River Bourgeois

Ephrem Boudreau was born in River Bourgeois in 1905. He wrote Rivière Bourgeois from which this history is taken and translated.

This section of the book talks about the Portuguese who, along with the Spanish and Basque, fished in local waters in the 1500s and 1600s using temporary settlements in coastal areas around the Strait area.

Dangers of fishing: Sharks and whales

It could happen that a whale would surface for air and cause a dory to be turned over. Villiers recounts the story of a Portuguese man who this happened to. Seeing the mammal rising near his dory, he hastily cut his line to prevent the whale from dragging away the line and the dory. He escaped with the loss of his line and part of his rigging that fell into the water as the dory was tilted at a dangerous angle.

Another fisherman was thrown into the water in similar circumstances, and was saved by the captain of another schooner who had seen the dory drifting. Sharks circling a dory would try to grab the fish as the fisherman lifted it into the boat.

Dangers of fishing: Sudden storms

If the wind should grow stronger as the day wore on, it is obvious that the life of a fisherman in a dory was in great danger. In fact, when the fisherman left in the morning, he could not be certain that he would find his schooner at the end of the day. But he knew no other work; he descended from a line of brave fishermen so that this way of life seemed perfectly natural. The Portuguese that Villiers spoke of was encouraged by his religion and tradition. We could say as much for the Acadian fisherman; he too put his faith in God. Also Villiers wrote in his book that Masses were said in the churches in Lisbon when the fishing fleet departed to implore God’s blessing on those leaving and for protection during their perilous trek.

Dangers of fishing: Sea sickness

Certain people who were not prone to sea sickness on the schooner were sick when shaken by the waves in the dory.

Whims of fishing

There were days when the fishing was good and other days when the catch was not as good because the cod were not always biting. When times were good, the fisherman slept barely four hours a day. Captain Adolfo of the Argus told Villiers that during the course of one season fishing continued without interruption for 53 days because it so fine during all this time. The fishermen were so tired that they would fall asleep “on their soup.” But they returned to Lisbon before the end of August with 14,000 quintals (one hundred pounds) of cod.

The fisherman’s day did not end with his return to the schooner. He had to unload his cargo and then clean it. With the help of a gaffe or a fork, he threw the fish into a compartment fitted out on the bridge. This work demanded a considerable effort given the height of the bridge.

The cleaning of the fish took place either when the fishermen reached the schooner or after the evening meal. In the first place, this work could take up to 11 hours depending on the importance of the catch and often the task was not completed until the men went into the galley to have their supper. In the second case, there was no rest until all the fish was gutted, cleaned, salted, and stored in the hold. The dories had to be taken in and secured in their place.

It was also necessary to prepare the lines for the next day and to make sure they were in good condition especially those that rested on the rocky bottom.