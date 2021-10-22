Municipalities look at vaccination policies

Municipalities across the Strait area are debating whether to impose COVID-19 vaccination policies in their individual units.

In the Town of Port Hawkesbury, officials are reporting full compliance with proof of vaccinations.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 5, Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle told council that town staff put together a document laying out the measures to follow to comply with the provincial government’s Phase 5 reopening plan.

Doyle said the town worked with major users like the Strait Pirates, the Cabot Highlanders, and the Strait Richmond Minor Hockey Association, and decided to increase security assignments, especially on the weekends.

The CAO said everyone entering the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre is directed to the box office to find out where each venue is located, and at those venues, the public is then asked to provide proof of vaccinations. He told council, “everyone has been very cooperative and there are no complaints at this point in time.”

Although it has been added work, finance director Erin MacEachen confirmed that members of the public have been providing documentation of their vaccinations, even if it is not required.

According to the town, vaccination proof is needed for those using the walking track, the Body + Soul Fitness Centre, the blood donor clinic, the arena, the Bear Head Conference Room, and other facilities within the Civic Centre.

The CAO said, despite a past Facebook post to the contrary and the personal opinions of the owners, the owners of the fitness centre will comply with all public health restrictions. He said this was confirmed in follow-up conversations.

In a Facebook post on Oct. 2, Body + Soul confirmed they will seek proof of vaccinations. The owners also announced that, subject to public health restrictions, the locker rooms are open, with plans to open the showers, then eventually the saunas.

While both he and MacEachen foresee possible challenges once the town hosts larger events, Doyle said he will keep council updated about the reopening phase.

In the meantime, Inverness County wants to take an anonymous survey of municipal employees to determine how many received their second COVID-19 vaccination.

While discussing the municipal vaccine policy during the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 7, municipal legal counsel Christene Murray told council that under provincial policy, it is not mandatory for employees to have two COVID-19 vaccinations, some municipalities do not require it, and under provincial policy, the public does not need two shots to conduct regular municipal business.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan noted that federal and provincial rules are vague and contradictory.

But District 6 Councillor Catherine Gillis said those not getting the vaccine are going to be limited in what they can participate in or do.

If council passes a policy requiring double vaccinations, Warden Laurie Cranton said the municipality will have manage and police that. He suggested surveying staff, anonymously, to find out how many have been fully vaccinated. He predicted the vaccination rate among municipal workers would likely be in the 90 per cent range.

Given the low case numbers in Inverness County, and the province, the warden doesn’t see the need to do something mandatory at this point.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac supports vaccinations against COVID-19 and noted that all provincial government employees have to receive their second shot or face consequences. She recommended staff look at what other governments are doing.

CAO Keith MacDonald said staff will be surveyed, they will study what other government are doing about vaccinations, then relay their findings to the committee of the whole session on Oct. 21.

This comes as other municipalities in the region hash out their policies.

The provincial government while most restrictions will be lifted under Phase 5 of its reopening plan, some will be maintained.

According to the province: masks will continue to be mandatory in indoor public places; physical distancing and gathering limits for events hosted by a recognized business or organization will be lifted; the informal gathering limits of 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors will remain in place; and proof of full vaccination will be required for non-essential events and activities.

The province said proof of full vaccination will be required for people who are 12 and older to participate in discretionary, non-essential events and activities that gather people together, such as going to restaurants, movies, sports events, theatre performances, social events and the gym.

Children who turned 12 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4 this year will have until Dec. 31 to attend events and activities while they get vaccinated, while children who turned 12 after Oct. 4 will have three months from their birthday, the province explained.

Youth who are 13 to 18 years old and have proof that they received one dose of vaccine can participate in sport, recreation, arts and culture programming and have until Oct. 26 to get their second dose, the province said.

Some changes have been made in the list of places where proof of full vaccination will be required, the province said, for example, proof of vaccination will not be required for general library access but will be required to participate in library programs that bring groups of people together. It will apply to dining in at fast-food establishments, but not to takeout, delivery, drive-thru or food courts, they noted.

Proof of vaccination will not be required under the province-wide protocol for employees of businesses and organizations that offer these events and activities, but it will be required for their volunteers, the province said. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to set their own vaccination policies, they said, noting any policies should take legal and ethical implications into consideration, and those who are not fully vaccinated need to be able to access essential services.

The province announced on Sept. 29 that Nova Scotians working in health care and education must be vaccinated under a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The new vaccine mandate applies to: the Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre; workers in long-term care facilities (licensed and unlicensed) and home-care agencies (publicly and privately funded); public school teachers, pre-primary and other school-based staff, regional and board office staff, and those providing services in schools, including cafeteria and school bus services; Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia; workers in residential facilities and day programs funded by the Department of Community Services Disability Support Program and adult day programs funded by Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care; workers in Department of Community Services facilities and those providing placements for children and youth in the care of the Minister of Community Services (excluding foster family placements); paramedics, LifeFlight nurses and some other staff at EHS; and physicians and other service providers to those organizations (like hairdressers and contractors).

On Oct. 4 it was announced this will also include: correctional officers, youth workers, staff volunteers, visitors, contractors and service providers who work in, or provide service to adult or youth correctional facilities; and early childhood educators and staff in regulated child care, as well as any volunteers, practicum students, or other professionals entering these settings.

According to the province, employees must show proof of vaccination, and if not fully vaccinated (zero or one dose), they must participate in a mandatory education program. They have until Nov. 30 to be fully vaccinated.

If an employee is not fully vaccinated by Nov. 30, the province said they will be placed on unpaid administrative leave, and government will not provide employers with any additional funding to cover administrative leaves of absence related to vaccine status.

Full vaccination will be a hiring condition for new staff, the province said.

The vaccine mandate allows for a medical exception for staff who are unable to be vaccinated, the province said, noting the medical reasons required for an exception are very specific and limited, and an exception letter can only be issued by a nurse practitioner or physician.

All workplaces are encouraged to develop their own vaccine policies, the province added.

On Oct. 6, it was announced that all 11,000 direct employees of the provincial government will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30.

Provincial government employees who are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 30 will face employment consequences including unpaid administrative leave unless they have received an employer-approved exemption.

Full vaccination will also be a condition for new staff being hired, the province said, noting that details of the policy and implementation plan are being finalized.

Now that the province has had its say, it is up to municipalities across the region to make their decisions.

As was mentioned in Inverness County, implementing proof of vaccinations will require municipalities to administer and enforce such policies among staff, a challenge in places with limited resources.

And while provincial employees are expected to get their first and second COVID-19 vaccinations, the fact that the public does not have be fully vaccinated to conduct regular municipal business, like paying taxes, further complicates the decisions before the municipal bodies.

But the public that each municipality serves does deserve protection, and it can be argued that each unit has a responsibility to protect public health, especially in a global pandemic.

While it appears that Canada is turning a corner, as far as general transmission of the novel coronavirus is concerned, there are still active cases in Nova Scotia, including the Strait area.

It might be incumbent on each municipality to use a cautious approach that balances individual rights, with collective responsibility, but unless there are valid medical reasons, municipal employees should be fully vaccinated.

The provincial government has already set a precedent for local governments to follow.