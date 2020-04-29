Hockey X-Men secure four forwards for 2020-21 line-up

ANTIGONISH: StFX men’s hockey head coach Brad Peddle is pleased to announce the commitment of four forwards to the 2020-21 X-Men line-up, including Leif Mattson, Conner Bruggen-Cate, Matthew Philip and Dallas Farrell.

Leif Mattson is a 6’1”, 195-pound right winger from Stonewall, Manitoba who played with the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL. He also played 25 games with the Kelowna Rockets this year, playing three years prior with them throughout his major junior career. Fifth overall in team scoring, he had 57 points to date with the Chiefs, scoring 23 goals. Mattson was a participant at the 2019 NHL Prospects Showcase for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The forward comments that he is “extremely excited to have the opportunity to attend such a well-respected university and to be able to join an elite level hockey program. I have heard nothing but great things about Antigonish and I look forward to being able to contribute to the culture already built at StFX and to being an X-Man.”

Coach Peddle likewise is pleased to have Mattson on board.

“Leif is an outstanding addition. He is very good player – highly skilled and intelligent – and has put up great numbers consistently over his WHL career on some great teams. He will be an impact addition to our forward group and we look forward to seeing him in blue and white in the fall.”

Conner Bruggen-Cate is 6’2”, 197-pound left winger from Langley, B.C. who competed with the EHL’s Seattle Thunderbirds. Fifth in team scoring, he had 33 points thus far in the season in 62 games played, scoring 14 goals. He played previously with the Kelowna Rockets where he was a teammate of Mattson’s, prior to being traded to the Thunderbirds.

Coach Peddle notes that Conner is a “big, strong power forward and a very complete two-way competitive player. He was a captain in Seattle this past year and comes very highly recommenced out of the WHL. Conner is great addition and we are looking forward to him making an immediate impact to our program.”

The B.C. native is excited to be making the move the East coast.

“I am more than excited to join the X-Men and attend StFX University. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the school, the sports teams and Antigonish. Being from the West coast, I couldn’t be more excited to play hockey at StFX and make memories and friendships I know will last a life time.”

Matthew Philip is a 5’11”, 191-pound left winger from Ilderton, Ontario who scored 29 points (including 19 goals) with the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL this past season. With 48 games under his belt in 2019-20, Philip previously played three seasons with the Niagara Ice Dogs.

“I am extremely honoured to be able to attend and play for one of the best universities in Canada at StFX,” notes Philip. “This is the best place for me to further my education and to continue to develop as an athlete. I am looking forward to becoming an X-Man and can’t wait to start my next chapter.”

Coach Peddle relays that Matthew is “another very good player for us from the OHL and joins an exciting incoming group. He possesses great speed, competes hard, and is a very dependable two-way player who can contribute in both ends of the rink. A high character individual and a great teammate, he will be a tremendous addition.”

Dallas Farrell is a 5’11”, 180-pound right winger from Roseneath, PEI who led the MHL’s Pictou County Weeks Crushers in scoring this season with 51 points in 40 games played. Scoring 23 goals with Pictou, Farrell started the season with eight points in 11 games played for the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL before moving to the MHL.

A former commitment with the NCAA’s University of Maine, Farrell notes, “I am really excited about the opportunity to play for StFX. To be a part of such a prestigious program is an honour, and I can’t wait to get on campus and start playing.”

Coach Peddle comments that, “Dallas is a dynamic player with great offensive instincts who has consistently produced at the junior level. He will add skill and speed to our team and has outstanding potential. He is a great addition from a very familiar Pictou Crushers program.”

The forward quartet join previously announced recruits Ethan Crossman (LW, Charlottetown Islanders), Brendon Clavelle (D, Charlottetown Islanders) and Patrick Kyte (D, Chicoutimi Saguenéens).