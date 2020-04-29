Nova Major Bantams announce award winners

ANTIGONISH: At the end of each season, the Nova Major Bantam hockey team usually gathers as a team for a final celebration and look back on the year in hockey.

This year, the team was unable to do that as the COVID-19 pandemic ended the hockey season much too soon and left a lot of unfinished business and accomplishments for this hockey team. However, management said it will not let that stand in the way of its traditions and the organization thought it was very important recognize some of the players that had stand-out seasons this year. The Novas annually recognize seven major award winners that are selected by the coaching staff.

Tyler Peddle

The 2019-2020 regular season leading scorer was not difficult to figure out. Tyler Peddle led the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League (NSMBHL) in Points (84) and goals scored (57). He set new single season (57) and career (84) goal scoring totals in the NSMBHL.

Kevin Walker

The Most Improved Player award went to Kevin Walker who changed his entire game around this season after a meeting with the coaching staff. He has developed into a gritty fore checker who is hungry for the puck and is a solid centre man. The coaches felt that they could rely on him in any situation and think that he has a strong future in hockey.

Riley Sampson

Riley Sampson was named Rookie of The Year. In a veteran laden lineup, Sampson was one of the few first year bantams on the Novas this season. Sampson quickly realized what was required of him from the coaches and developed into a solid two-way hockey player. The Novas are looking to Sampson to have a breakout season next year!

Leyton Stewart

The Defensive Player of The Year award winner was Leyton Stewart. His 25 assists this season eclipsed previous single season totals set by Kent Cup winning defenseman Brian MacDougall and Memorial Cup winning defenseman Ryan MacLellan. His two-year totals of 34 assists and 36 points also sets career Nova records. Intelligent puck handling and his ability to see plays develop allowed Stewart to have a breakout season this year.

Peddle was also named the team’s regular season Most Valuable Player. Peddle led the Novas as their team captain and in all aspects of offense this season. He has a great future in hockey and has recently announced his commitment to Shattuck-St.Mary’s next season. The Novas look forward to reading more about him in the future.

Jack Milner

The play-off Most Valuable Player award went to Jack Milner. Described as cool, calm and collective, nothing seems to faze Milner or get him off his game. Milner is the consummate teammate, and a successful team in any sport can be built around a character like this. Milner had a 1.00 Goals Against Average in the play-offs this year and was a wall for the Novas.

Tully Grant

The 2019-2020 Unsung Hero was Tully Grant. This is considered the most coveted award each year. This is the award that goes to the hockey player who just does his job and does what is asked of him. He doesn’t question anything and does not look for any glory, because for Grant, the team comes first.