ST. ANDREWS: A hold and secure was ordered for an Antigonish County school yesterday after a suspect wanted for a robbery crashed his vehicle nearby, then fled from the RCMP.

Antigonish County District RCMP said they were called to a robbery at a convenience store in St. Andrews at around 11:35 a.m.

The RCMP said officers learned that the suspect fled in a Mazda 3.

“The employee did witness the individual taking items from the store, he then confronted the individual who threatened him before leaving the store,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told The Reporter.

A short time later, the RCMP said officers located the vehicle in the Taylors Road area.

“Officers weren’t pursuing the vehicle so they located the vehicle which had crashed on railroad tracks,” Tremblay said. “They saw the driver, the man who was involved in the robbery, exit the vehicle and flee on foot. At that time, officers pursued on foot with the Police Service Dog and tracked down the suspect near the 104 Highway.”

As soon as they learned of the search, the RCMP sent an officer to École acadienne de Pomquet which is two kilometres from the crash site.

“We sent a member to the school just out of caution, just to have a police presence, and advise the school of the situation,” he said. “We recommended a hold and secure and our instructions were that we hoped no students or staff would exit the school. Even though we were kilometres away, we just wanted to make that no student or staff was ever in danger.”

The school and Conseil scolaire acadien provincial then ordered a temporary hold and secure.

“We communicate with them, advised them of the situation, we recommend certain outcomes,” Tremblay said. “Ultimately the decision is with the school board and the school to conduct either a hold and secure or full lock down of the school.”

A 40-year-old man from Pictou County was held in custody and appeared in Antigonish Provincial Court today to face charges of robbery, uttering threats, and theft, the RCMP added.