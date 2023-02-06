ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council will request that the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board retain five districts but with changes to boundaries.

During a special meeting on Jan. 31 in Arichat, council decided that “some residents” of Arichat who were in district 1, will now be part of district 2.

At the regular monthly meeting on Jan. 23, council suggested that the boundary line between the districts move to Highland Street, running south to Binet’s Lane in Arichat.

According to a press release issued by the Municipality of the County of Richmond on Feb. 1, the community of Lennox Passage will move to district 3, residents in the communities of Thibeauville and Grande Greve will move to district 4, and those living in Lynches River will move to district 5.

The municipality said the changes mean that Isle Madame retains two councillors, and Grande Greve will no longer be split between two districts along the Grande Greve Road which caused some confusion in the 2020 election.

“These are small changes that we feel will make a difference to the constituents in these areas who have expressed feeling disconnected from communities they identify with,” said Warden Amanda Mombourquette. “For now, we believe we have a plan that the UARB will agree to, and hopefully in years to come, our population will start to grow due to the economic opportunities on the horizon, and we’ll be able to justify adding more districts and councillors to the table.”

If approved by the UARB, the recommended boundary changes will take effect in the 2024 election, the municipality said.

Council chose communities of interest as a top priority in putting forward its recommendation to the UARB, the municipality stated.

The warden said the last boundary review process in 2014 reduced the number of councillors from 10 to five, “representing a major shift in the local governance of the county.”

“Every eight years, municipalities are required to conduct a study of the boundaries of polling districts in the municipality, their fairness and reasonableness, and the number of councillors,” said Mombourquette. “In making our decision, council considered all of the input received from surveys, conversations, and information sessions held as recently as just a couple of weeks ago. Public consultation was key to the process and it highlighted for us how important it was to prioritize communities of interest as well as voter parity.”

The municipality said the boundary review study was led by Stantec Consulting, which also did the review for Richmond County in 2014.

Low turnout at early public information sessions, and an error in the mapping presented in the November 2022 survey prompted council to request an extension to the original deadline of Dec.31, the municipality said, noting that the UARB granted an extension to Feb. 15.

The municipality said this provided council with time for more public consultation and to think about the impact of achieving the UARB’s voter parity target of plus or minus 10 per cent of the average electors per district.

“We used the extra time to present and further analyze the data,” the warden noted. “Voter parity is a fundamental principal in a democratic society, but had to be viewed through a lens of what makes the most sense for the people living in each district. It’s about more than just numbers; it’s about ensuring that people are represented and connected to communities that make the most sense, and doing so in a financially responsible way.”

During the Jan. 23 meeting, the warden said the municipality hosted six in-person sessions and conducted three public surveys on topics such as council size and geography.

Noting councillors had conversations in communities around the municipality about the impacts; Mombourquette said she heard similar comments, specifically about “communities being split.”

The warden said the population decline experienced in Richmond County since the early 1990s has “levelled off” recently, but is not projected to increase.

There was some support expressed for seven municipal districts, but that could involve increased costs for the municipality, the warden said.

Noting the move from 10 to five districts represented “dramatic change,” Mombourquette said voters are still getting used to the new alignment and governance style.

Because five municipal districts have fostered “some big picture thinking” and less parochialism, Mombourquette said boundary changes are necessary.

The warden said there is a need to have more voter parity between districts 1 and 2 on Isle Madame which would create “even representation.”

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said he is satisfied with the way the review was conducted and there was no division around the council table.

Samson supported retaining five municipal districts with “minor tweaks” like moving Lennox Passage.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon also supports retaining the number of districts, with changes to boundaries for Grand Greve, but he did not support moving Lennox Passage from his district because it would make the “numbers worse.”

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson said the UARB will allow the population of districts to vary, if there are good reasons.

While she originally supported seven districts, after the maps changed and the extra cost was calculated, Sampson said she has come around to the idea of five and the last survey confirmed this.

The District 3 Councillor supported adding Lennox Passage to her district.

Deputy Warden Brent Sampson said he also preferred the idea of seven because it would offer “better representation.” Although that would have presented costs, he said that could be offset by reducing stipends.

Pointing out that his district covers half of the municipality; Sampson supports any measure to make it smaller geographically, specifically moving the community of Grand Greve into district 4 because it is close geographically, and has connections with St. Peter’s.

The municipality added that council plans to submit the final report from Stantec, along with supporting documentation, to the UARB in early February.