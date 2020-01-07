Home Sports Home for the Holidays Sports Home for the Holidays By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - January 7, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Captain Ryan Campbell of the Mabou Bluefins stands with tournament organizer Wesley Beaton following the Bluefins winning their division.Captain Ryan Ehler of Team Cruising Along is congratulated by tournament organizer Wesley Beaton.In Tuna Division at the Home for the Holidays gentleman tournament, the Mabou Bluefins won 5-3 over the Samsquanches.The Home for the Holidays gentleman tournament took place in Mabou over Christmas and, in the Lobster Division final, Team Cruising Along was the number one squad. They defeated Kendell MacInnis’ team 6-4 in the final.