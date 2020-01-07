PORT HOOD: The guys are still below .500, but with four wins in their last five starts, the Cape Breton West Islanders are inching closer to balencing out their record which suffered from a number of early season losses.

On December 27, the Islanders hosted the Pictou Weeks Midgets (16-8-5) and skated to a 4-3 win. Two days later, the Isles drove to Sydney to tangle with the Rush (7-19-3) and scared up a 6-5 shootout win. The Islanders also hosted the Rush on January 2, with the hosts skating to a 6-3 win.

Last Saturday, the Islanders scored arguably their biggest win in recent memory, dropping the Halifax McDonalds 4-3 in Halifax’s home barn. Halifax is 20-7-1-1 and currently sits second in league standings.

Last Sunday, the Islanders visited Dartmouth for a game against the Steele Subaru Major Midgets (15-14-0-1) which the hosts won 5-2.

It’s the Dartmouth squad the Islanders (10-18-0-1) are chasing for fifth place in the provincial league.

The Islanders return to home ice on Friday, January 17, at 7 p.m. The Kensington Wild will be in town to represent the NB/PEIMMHL in interlocking action with the Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League.