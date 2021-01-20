Home invasion suspect sentenced to probation

WAGMATCOOK: A 25-year-old woman from Sydney Mines has received 12 months of probation following a home invasion in We’koqma’q.

Jessica Carolanne Leroy was originally charged with break and enter with intent, causing a disturbance, and resisting arrest in connection with an incident back in 2018.

On Jan. 6, Leroy received her sentence of 12 months probation, by judge, during a sentencing hearing in Wagmatcook Provincial Court.

During an election and plea hearing in March 2020, Leroy pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and to a lesser charge after the break and enter count was changed to mischief.

Additionally, the Crown withdrew the charge of causing a disturbance.

According to the RCMP, four individuals visited a home on Subdivision Road in We’koqma’q in May 2018 – subsequently, an altercation occurred and bear spray was used.