During the Covid-19 pandemic, home is the safest place we can be. We are socially isolating in an attempt to stop the spread and flatten the curve.

However, for many children, youth, and adults home is not a safe haven. Incidents of child abuse and intimate partner violence frequently rise during periods of isolation. Isolation compounded with uncertainties about health, food security, and bill payments increase anxiety and stress in the home.

Children and youth who rely on school, extracurricular activities, and friend’s homes for their safe space, as well as adults who rely on work and social circles for their safe places, are vulnerable to increased violence at this time.

The longer we must take drastic measures to stop the spread of Covid-19, the longer these individuals must survive without their supports and safety nets in place, placing them in increased danger.

If you or someone you know is at risk of physical, emotional, or mental abuse the following resources are available: Leeside Transition House in Port Hawkesbury is available at 902-625-1990. The Kids Help Phone can be reached at 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868. For immediate help dial 911

Please join me in sharing this information in the hopes that it reaches any who need help.

Karla MacFarlane

MLA Pictou West