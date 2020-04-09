Now is a time to reflect and smile

Even though we are living in turbulent times, our world is not going to hell in a hand basket.

As we adjust to our new realities, we must care for our mental health, as well as our physical state. We need pause to seek out that which causes us to smile.

My request is for you reflect on something that will make you grin, to ponder on that thought and to not think of what might go astray during this stormy period through which we all shall pass. Today I shall reflect on a personal moment – terrifying at the time – but now causing me to chuckle.

Last week, I encountered a runner’s nightmare; a barking dog decided to give me its attention as I ran pass its home, thereby causing me to reflect on today’s recollection.

The memory that I shall share with you occurred many years ago in Bible Hill. It involved a large German Shepard that was always chained to its position but regularly lunged towards me as I ran by. Each day I would mutter choice words to myself, as well as gratitude that the snarling dog was securely tethered. On that memorable day, the dog did its usual barking, snarling and lunging. However, on that occasion, there was a different sound to the dog’s lunge on the chain when the chain broke enabling it to continue on its long-awaited mission with me dead in its sights.

My word choices would make a sailor blush as I reached to the ground to grasp a rock to defend myself. In my defensive panic, I hurled my projectile at the attacking dog but my throw was wild thereby causing me to miss it by at least six feet. Instead it struck a light pole. The good part of this recollection is that the rock bounced off the pole to hit the dog on the rump causing it to immediately yelp, turn around and dash away while I definitely increased my pace to get the hell out of there.

Decades later, I do not remember what happened the next time I ran by that property and whether or not the dog was again tethered or even present. Today’s recollection is one of not being bitten by a dog; not catching hell from its owner for having struck it with a rock and being able to smirk as I share that horrific moment with you.

Therein is an example of what we need to do to help us through the COVID-19 pandemic; think of moments with good outcomes and smile. Let your mental state go into positive recollections and try not to worry. The metaphorical dog is there; it will try to attack but we will react to do what is necessary to overcome this latest challenge to our well-being.

Ray Bates

Guysborough