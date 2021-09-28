Home Community Inaugural Tapas & Trails event hosted with success at Keppoch CommunityUncategorized Inaugural Tapas & Trails event hosted with success at Keppoch By Drake Lowthers - September 28, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Drake LowthersMasterchef Canada contestant and owner of The Humble Table, Jen Miller, in addition to making homemade bread, made tapas-sized tarts infused with liqueur from Steinhert Distillery and cheesecakes topped with chocolate from Peace by Chocolate. Christine MacIsaac of the Halifax-based Seabones Studio, was on hand to create a live art piece by mixing traditional and modern media, throughout the day-long event and even got assistance from those in attendence. Chef Mark Curry with the Antigonish-based Justamere Cafe was serving up delicious tacos. Back East Seafood, a foodtuck that sets up infront of Pins Bowling Centre in Antigonish, gave people a tatse of their famous lobster roll by serving up lobster canapés, a true taste of the Maritimes. Keeping with a Maritime theme of seafood, Middleton’s Chef Ray Bear provided patrons an opportunity to try oysters duing the Tapas & Trails event on September 18.