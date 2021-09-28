Home Community Volunteer fire departments take part in water shuttle exercise Community Volunteer fire departments take part in water shuttle exercise By Drake Lowthers - September 28, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photos by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury volunteer firefighters looked after the ladder truck and water supply from the 2,000 gallon tank at the water shuttle exercise held over the weekend on Riverside Road. Trucks from several local fire departments were involved in the exercise which was hosted by the West Bay Road and District Volunteer Fire Department. Water was pumped from Petrie’s Brook, which was then taken to the discharge site during the water shuttle exercise. Fire Departments from West Bay Road, Isle Madame, Port Hastings, Port Hawkesbury, St. Peter’s, Louisdale, along with volunteers from Grand River and Valley Mills, were involved in exercise on Sept. 18, hosted by the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association. The tankers for the water shuttle exercise were filled at Petrie’s Brook dry hydrant on Riverside Road. The tankers then delivered the water to the mock emergency scene and traveled back to the filling site to reload again. Two firefighters were responsible for jet siphoning the water supply to the 2,000 gallon tank at the water shuttle exercise on Riverside Road. Five tankers were running during the shuttle, with one pumper located at the filling site and two pumpers located at the mock emergency site. The Strait Area Mutual Aid Association hosted a water shuttle exercise last weekend, with several volunteer fire departments participating. Two pumpers were located at the mock emergency site at the former plow shed in Cleveland. Trucks from several volunteer fire departments were involved in a water shuttle exercise last weekend that was hosted by the West Bay Road and District Volunteer Fire Department. The fill site was located at the Petrie’s Brook dry hydrant and the discharge site located at the former plow shed in Cleveland. A broken leg didn’t keep Volunteer Firefighter, Missy MacDonald from collecting survey data for the water shuttle exercise held on the weekend. The water shuttle exercise was held in an effort to meet the National Fire Department Protection standards to satisfy guidelines for water supply and flow for fire trucks. The exercise collected data of fill times, gallonage of water, travel times, discharge times, flow at the discharge site, as well as gallonage flow. The West Bay Road and District Volunteer Fire Department’s truck pulls into the discharge site in Cleveland during the water shuttle exercise. Trucks from five fire departments were involved in the exercise.