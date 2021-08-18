Incumbents re-offering in Strait area ridings

OTTAWA: With a few days remaining in the Nova Scotia election, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pulled the plug on the federal vote.

On Aug. 15, Trudeau dissolved parliament and visited Governor General Mary Simon to drop the writ for Canada’s 44th general election. Election day will be Sept. 20.

While the Conservative Party and NDP have yet to nominate a candidate in Central Nova, Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser announced he is seeking re-election.

At the dissolution of parliament, Fraser served as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Middle Class Prosperity and Associate Minister of Finance. Prior to his current Parliamentary Secretary portfolio, Fraser was the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

According to a press release, Fraser is known as one of the core members of Trudeau’s COVID-19 recovery team, and has helped to shape policies like the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the wage subsidy, and many other income and tax relief measures. Fraser pointed to his government’s success in managing the pandemic, lifting over 435,000 Canadian children out of poverty with the new Canada Child Benefit, and being the first Canadian government to table a comprehensive plan to tackle climate change.

Locally, Fraser said he is most proud of the federal investments in twinning of Highway 104, the new infrastructure upgrades at NSCC, StFX, and other community infrastructure like the new Antigonish Farmers’ Market.

“The choices we make to help finish the fight against COVID-19 and how we shape the recovery will have lasting effects on our country and our communities for a generation or more,” Fraser said. “I want to help build a recovery that creates jobs at home, protects our environment, and ensures our economy works for everyone and not just the wealthiest members of society. I’m running again to help move our country and our communities forward, for everyone.”

Cape Breton-Canso Liberal incumbent Mike Kelloway is also re-offering. At press time, the only party to nominate a candidate is the Conservatives who will be represented by Fiona McLeod.

Kelloway said there have been four provincial elections since the pandemic started, and this is a good time to look at where the country is going. He noted that minority governments typically last from six months to two years, and this current regime is at that mark.

“I think we need a clear mandate,” Kelloway told The Reporter. “Our budget was very inclusive of major investments and a whole host of things. I think going to the people to actually let them have their say of which government they want to form; do they want a government that’s going to invest in build back better, or do they want another alternative that may be more on cutting the budget side of things.”

Kelloway took issue with opposition claims that this isn’t the time for an election. He said the major issue will be which party has the best plan for Canada.

“I think, with the opposition, they need to pick a lane on what they want to do; they want to have their cake and eat it too,” Kelloway said. “For us, it’s going to the public with a clear and strong mandate focused on health care, focused on the environment, focused on seniors, focused on economic development in a post-COVID world.”

The Strait area MP said voters have “stark choices” between the parties.

“We’re at a pivotal point in history where this country is going to go down one of two paths. It’s going to be one of investing in Canadians, Canadian business, one that focuses on child care, $10 a day child care, that focuses on a child care plan that’s going to be realistic,” Kelloway stated. “There’s a lot of stark choices here that need to be made, in terms of where we go as a country.”

Kelloway also noted that his government did a great job steering the country during the pandemic, and Elections Canada is prepared.

According to Elections Canada, voters have safe options to vote, including at their assigned polling station on election day (Monday, Sept. 20) or during advance polling days (Sept. 10-13). Voters can also apply online to vote by mail (deadlines apply), Elections Canada said, noting they encourage electors to plan early to choose the voting option that best suits them.

Elections Canada said its offices will open soon in each of the 338 federal electoral districts and for complete information on the health and safety measures in place at Elections Canada offices, visit their website.

Elections Canada said most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors, and to verify, voters can use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1–800–463–6868 or contact their local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling station when they go to vote, Elections Canada noted.

Voters also have to show proof of their identity and address, and there are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address, Elections Canada said.

Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada, in consultation with public health authorities, said it has implemented a range of measures at polling places and Elections Canada offices to protect electors, election workers and political participants.

For more information, visit elections.ca or call 1-800-463-6868.