Car theft, break and enter believed to be connected

ANTIGONISH: The theft of a vehicle and the subsequent break-in at a local gas station hours later are believed to be connected and are being investigated by the Antigonish RCMP.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 9, a black Buick Enclave was stolen from the parking lot of a vehicle repair business in Antigonish.

According to RCMP, at 1:20 a.m., a driver of a black Hyundai Elantra drove into the parking lot, exited their vehicle and proceeded to the key drop box on located on the side of the building, where they were able to gain access to the drop box and stole the keys to the Buick Enclave.

The individual returned to the Hyundai Elantra and left the area, but returned a short time later.

Exiting the vehicle for the second time, he approached the Buick Enclave, unlocked it, and drove off; all while an unknown passenger drove off in the Hyundai Elantra.

Police are looking for a suspect who had been identified as a white man, over six-feet tall, with a medium build, dark or brown hair, with tattoos on his right forearm. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a dark t-shirt, dark pants, a face mask and a baseball hat.

Later that same morning, at approximately 3 a.m. RCMP responded to a break-in at the Irving Grab’N’Go gas station at Nova Landing in West River.

It was determined that a man had broken into the gas station and had stolen cigarettes, lighters and lottery tickets before getting away. RCMP believe the individual used the same Buick Enclave that was stolen from the repair shop earlier that morning.

The investigation in ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Antigonish RCMP at 902-863-6500. Should an individual wish to remain anonymous, they can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.